Exabeam, the Smarter SIEM company, announced the appointment of former Palo Alto Networks executive Adam Geller to Chief Product Officer. In his role, Geller will be responsible for aligning the product and engineering departments to drive strategy and innovation to Exabeam’s portfolio and will report directly to CEO Nir Polak.
Throughout Geller’s 20-year career in the information security industry, he has led product teams to build and deliver cutting-edge security offerings. Before joining the Exabeam team, he served as Senior Vice President of Cloud Delivered Security, Product and Engineering at Palo Alto Networks.
Cloud access security broker
During his tenure at the network security firm, he led the cloud transformation of the company by launching the VM-Series next-generation firewalls across multiple public and private clouds, growing cloud access security broker (CASB) and new data loss prevention (DLP) capabilities for SaaS security, and driving the expansion into securing public cloud infrastructure with the acquisitions of Evident and RedLock.
Geller’s expertise will serve to build out Exabeam’s entire cloud portfolio, including the Exabeam Cloud Platform
Most recently, he developed and ran Palo Alto Networks’ SASE (Prisma Access and SD-WAN), which runs as a global cloud service in both Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud Platform. Prior to Palo Alto Networks, Geller led the development of NTT Ltd.’s next-generation managed security services platform and worked with cyber security and technology companies Symantec and Verisign.
Cloud-based security tools
With more organisations adopting cloud-based security tools to adapt to the increase in targeted cyber threats and remote work environments, Geller’s expertise will serve to build out Exabeam’s entire cloud portfolio, including the Exabeam Cloud Platform (ECP) launched earlier this year. Since the debut, Exabeam’s cloud services have become highly sought after by enterprises around the world. More than half of the company’s sales in 2020 have been from cloud services.
The momentum has been built on consistent improvements to Exabeam’s cloud-first product and partner strategy, including the ECP, Exabeam SaaS Cloud Essential for SMEs and an enhanced partner programme accessible via the cloud for MSSPs and managed detection and response (MDR) providers. Geller will continue this momentum in conjunction with the company’s technology partners.
Rapidly growing SaaS practice
His experience and discipline will ensure we continue our trajectory to become the overall SIEM market leader"
“A strong product with an equally advanced partner ecosystem play is key for any SIEM solution, and Geller will be responsible for ensuring alignment for our continued success,” said Polak.
“We are excited to welcome him to the team, as he thoroughly understands what is needed in today’s growing market and has a proven track record of leading product teams at scale. His experience and discipline will ensure we continue our trajectory to become the overall SIEM market leader, and his cloud expertise will help drive our already rapidly growing SaaS practice.”
Security management solutions
“I am looking forward to leading the direction of Exabeam’s security management solutions, which have already made a significant impact in the SIEM market to date,” said Geller.
"As cyber threats continue to evolve, it is more critical than ever to help our clients predict security incidents and enforce response postures on-premise and in the cloud. With more teams working remotely, the shift to meeting and collaborating online in a cloud-based work environment is a learning curve for most security organisations. I look forward to creating solutions that will make it possible for them to best protect their businesses in today’s new world.”