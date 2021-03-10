Download PDF version
Evolv Technology, the front-runner in AI touchless security screening, and NewHold Investment Corp. a special purpose acquisition company, announced they have entered into a definitive merger agreement for a business combination that will result in Evolv becoming a publicly traded company. It is anticipated that Evolv will trade on the with the ticker symbol “EVLV” after the deal closes in Q2 2021.

Unrivalled technology and market presence

Evolv is transforming the physical security industry, as the first AI-enabled touchless screening system in the market. The Evolv Express® system delivers up to a 70% reduction in cost and is ten times faster than traditional metal detectors, resulting in screening an unparalleled 3,600 people per hour, per system. The system allows for visitors to pass through screening without breaking stride and continuing the pace of life, improving security at the speed and scale required in this post-pandemic world. Built on its Evolv Cortex AI™ software platform, Evolv is continually improving the security posture for customers through machine learning and analytical insights on-demand, an industry first.

The world’s most iconic venues and companies place their trust in Evolv to protect their employees and visitors including Uber, Lincoln Center, L.L. Bean, Six Flags and others. In addition, Evolv signed a significant technology and go-to-market partnership with Motorola Solutions, a global front-runner in land mobile radio mission-critical communications, video security and analytics, and command centre software for enterprise and public safety customers. Evolv expects this partnership to accelerate growth and market presence going forward.

New reality for security is a seamless experience

Organisations looking for solutions to support safe operations that address threats In the current and post-pandemic world, organisations are and will be looking for solutions to support safe operations that address threats from weapons violence and public health threats. These venues, companies and schools need security that does not disrupt the public gathering experience and avoids the problems that come with traditional security approaches such as crowds, single file lines, bag checks, wands and pat downs.

These organisations are also looking for ways to improve their customer experience by combining security with ticketing for a seamless and touchless visitor experience. Evolv is at the forefront of this convergence, which can be achieved through an intelligent software-based approach to physical security.

Proposed transaction is the next logical step

Evolv’s patented and rapidly expanding technology portfolio in weapons screening provides the company with significant competitive advantages to capitalise on a substantial global market opportunity, estimated to be approximately $20 billion for Evolv’s AI-enabled touchless screening systems. Its software platform allows for rapid integration of new capabilities such as the recently launched thermal scanning.

Having delivered strong annual revenue growth and winning contracts with some of the most iconic brands in sports, entertainment, cultural and corporate environments, Evolv and its Board of Directors believe this proposed transaction is the appropriate next step to position the company for continued success.

Management and investor comments

Evolv Technology was built with a mission to make people safer in their everyday lives – whether at work, in stores, stadiums, concert halls, theme parks or schools,” said Peter George, CEO of Evolv. “In a world where increasing weapons violence and health threats imperil human security, our platform identifies threats before they cause harm, without the invasive pat downs, wands and bag checks experienced with traditional metal detector technology. Every Evolv team member shares that mission: to save lives. Our merger with NewHold will provide the capital to build upon our expansive vision for human security.

Evolv Technology presents a preeminent opportunity to build the world’s most important enterprise in physical security, expanding the boundaries through AI and analytics,” said Kevin Charlton, CEO of NewHold Investment Corp. “This transaction will provide Peter and the Evolv team with the capital to continue to develop the leading technologies that will make people safer and make their lives more convenient.

Transaction overview

Proceeds expand the company’s penetration of the physical security market and build new markets with its touchless security Pursuant to the merger agreement, Evolv will merge with a wholly-owned subsidiary of NewHold, with Evolv being the surviving entity of the merger and a wholly-owned subsidiary of NewHold. NewHold, which currently holds approximately $172.5 million of cash in trust, will be renamed Evolv Technology, Inc. following the merger. The combined entity will have an estimated pro forma enterprise value of approximately $1.25 billion. The upsized and oversubscribed $300 million PIPE includes investors such as Motorola Solutions, Inc., Magnetar Capital, Eldridge, Senator Investment Group and UBS O’Connor, in addition to investments from star athletes, franchise owners and managers. Assuming no trust account redemptions by NewHold’s public stockholders, Evolv’s existing stockholders will own approximately 72% of the fully diluted shares of common stock of the combined company immediately following the closing of the business combination.

The combined company expects to receive approximately $470 million in gross proceeds from the trust account and PIPE investors, assuming no redemptions by NewHold’s existing public shareholders. These cash proceeds are expected to be used to extend Evolv’s product portfolio, operating expenses incurred as a result of customer demand, and working capital to support increasing production demand. In addition, proceeds will be used to expand the company’s penetration of the physical security market and build new markets with its touchless security-as-a-service technology.

Closing transaction

Following the closing of the transaction, the company will be led by CEO Peter George. Kevin Charlton, CEO of NewHold and Neil Glat, board member of NewHold, will join Evolv’s Board of Directors alongside Evolv CEO Peter George, Evolv Co-Founder Mike Ellenbogen, Chairman Alan Cohen of DCVC, David Orfao of General Catalyst, Bilal Zuberi of Lux Capital, an executive from Motorola Solutions, Merline Saintil and Mark Sullivan.

The transaction has been unanimously approved by the Board of Directors of both NewHold and Evolv and is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including the approval of NewHold’s stockholders. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021.

Additional information about the proposed business combination, including a copy of the merger agreement and investor presentation, will be provided in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by NewHold with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The investor presentation can be found on NewHold’s website. In addition, NewHold Investment Corp. intends to file a registration statement on Form S-4 with the SEC, which will include a proxy statement/prospectus, and will file other documents regarding the proposed transaction with the SEC.

Investor conference call information

Evolv Technology and NewHold Investment Corp. will host a joint investor conference call to discuss the proposed transaction on March 8th, 2021 at 7:00 AM EST. To access the conference call, please visit the company’s website.

Advisors

Cowen is acting as the sole financial and capital markets advisor to Evolv. Cowen acted as sole placement agent to NewHold in connection with the $300 million PIPE. Stifel is acting as the sole financial and capital markets advisor to NewHold. Latham & Watkins LLP is acting as legal counsel to Evolv and Loeb & Loeb LLP is acting as legal counsel to NewHold.

