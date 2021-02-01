Evolv Technology, the globally renowned provider of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based touchless security screening systems, has announced the appointment of Dana Loof as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), reporting to Peter George, Evolv Technology’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO).
In this new position for the company, Loof assumes worldwide responsibility for all Evolv Technology marketing and communications initiatives. The 25-year industry marketing veteran brings a stellar track record in launching innovative and disruptive infrastructure technologies and building category leaders.
Marketing and communications expert
Innovator in AI-based touchless security screening systems, Evolv Technology recorded 100 percent growth in 2020
Loof joins Evolv Technology from Palo Alto Networks, where she most recently served as Vice President of Marketing for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). In addition to Palo Alto Networks, she has held key marketing roles at eVault (acquired by Seagate Technology), Veritas (acquired by Symantec) and Oracle.
The world’s pioneer and innovator in AI-based touchless security screening systems, Evolv Technology recorded 100 percent growth in 2020. Highlights include record sales to some of the world’s top brands, new strategic partnerships, and adding growth equity from blue-chip investors.
Evolv Express
Evolv Express is deployed worldwide and has been used to screen more than 50 million people – second only to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in people safely screened.
“Evolv’s rise to leadership in the security screening industry demanded that we hire a marketing leader equal to the company’s potential and rapidly expanding market reach,” said Evolv Technology’s Chief Executive Officer, Peter George.
Touchless security systems
Peter adds, “Dana’s experience and leadership will play a pivotal role, helping an enormous marketplace understand the clear, demonstrable advantages our touchless security systems provide.”
“The twin threats of gun violence and a world challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic mandate new approaches to delivering safety and a sense of well-being for our most important private and public venues,” said Evolv Technology’s Chief Marketing Officer, Dana Loof.
Enhancing people screening and safety
Dana adds, “By harnessing our technical innovations in sensors and AI to overcome the widely recognised deficiencies of outdated security screening products, Evolv enables ticketed venues, workplaces, schools and other public-facing organisations to vastly improve their ability to keep their customers, employees, guests, students and staffs safe, and to rapidly and more naturally enter venues. It’s exciting to join such a talented and respected team with such a clear and compelling mission.”
Following its rapid growth, Evolv Technology had earlier announced the appointment of Eric Pyenson as General Counsel, who previously served as Vice President and General Counsel of the VMware Carbon Black Security Business Unit. The company also named A.J. De Rosa as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), who previously served as CRO with Orbital Insight.
AI software and powerful sensors
Using AI software and powerful sensors, Evolv Express can screen up to 3,600 people per hour
Evolv Technology is a globally renowned company in the field of digital transformation of physical security, one that is touchless and addresses the new normal threat of pandemic viruses, such as the COVID-19 virus, as well as concealed weapons.
Using AI software and powerful sensors, Evolv Express can screen up to 3,600 people per hour, which is 10 times faster than legacy approaches, such as metal detectors, hand wands and manual inspections.
Social distancing at entrances and security checkpoints
The system enables social distancing at entrances and other security checkpoints, while minimising person-to-person interaction, requiring no stopping, no emptying of pockets or removing bags. People being screened simply walk through naturally, alleviating potential crowding and long lines while greatly reducing contact between guests, employees and security staff.
In use at hundreds of outdoor entertainment venues, cultural landmarks, corporations, warehouses, schools, hospitals, stadiums and large-scale events worldwide, Evolv Technology’s customers include Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, L.L. Bean, Wynn Las Vegas, Oakland International Airport, two South Carolina school districts, Hersheypark, Set Jet, the Biltmore Estate and the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra.
By using Evolv Express, organisations optimise the performance of their security teams while reducing screening expenses by as much as 70 percent.