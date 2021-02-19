Evolv Technology, a globally renowned provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-based touchless security screening systems, announced the appointment of digital transformation executive Merline Saintil to its Board of Directors. The 20-year technology industry veteran is widely respected for providing world-class innovators and market makers with strategic leadership, insightful guidance and operational expertise to dominate the markets they serve.
Saintil has a proven track record of developing global award-winning products at iconic Fortune 500 and privately held companies including Intuit, Yahoo!, PayPal, Adobe, Joyent and Sun Microsystems. A recognised provider in data analytics, cloud computing, mobility and ecommerce, she has directed and quickly scaled product development teams for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies, advised CEOs, and driven strategic mergers, acquisitions and divestitures.
She was also a key member of the leadership team that took one of the world’s largest payments management software companies, Change Healthcare, public in 2019. Evolv Technology is the world’s first and only commercially successful provider of AI-based touchless security screening systems.
Evolv Express is deployed around the globe and has been used to screen more than 50 million people - second only to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in number of people safely screened.
“Merline is an outstanding addition to our board of directors, having served in leadership roles with some of the world’s most game-changing, innovative software companies,” said Evolv Technology Chief Executive Officer Peter George. “Given the positive impact she has had on high-growth SaaS companies, Merline brings an incredible wealth of knowledge that will undoubtedly help drive our future success.”
Committed to advancing opportunities for women in technology fields, Saintil began her career as a software engineer. Active in the CXO community, a popular speaker at top conferences and sought-after for industry insights, she has earned accolades that include one of the 22 Most Powerful Women Engineers in the World by Business Insider, one of the Most Influential Corporate Directors by Women’s Inc. and a Woman of Influence by Silicon Valley Business Journal.
Underscoring her role as a mentor, she has been honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award by Girls in Tech. Saintil also serves on the boards at unicorns GitLab and Lightspeed HQ as well as ShotSpotter, Alkami Technology and Banner Bank.
“Evolv’s breakthrough platform fundamentally changes how organisations protect visitors and employees from a host of threats, and makes the experience more open and frictionless,” Saintil said. “It is rare that such a public good is harnessed to an enormous market opportunity and a strong team. I am excited to be part of the mission with the Evolv team.”
To keep pace with its rapid growth, Evolv Technology is expanding all areas of its business after doubling its growth in 2020. The company added several internationally respected industry veterans to its leadership team. Dana Loof joined as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) from Palo Alto Networks, Eric Pyenson as General Counsel from VMware’s Carbon Black Security Business Unit, and A.J. De Rosa as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) from Orbital Insight.
With its systems in use at hundreds of outdoor entertainment venues, cultural landmarks, corporations, warehouses, schools, hospitals, stadiums and large-scale events worldwide, Evolv Technology’s customers include Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, L.L. Bean, Wynn Las Vegas, Oakland International Airport, two South Carolina school districts, Hersheypark, Set Jet, the Biltmore Estate and the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra.
By using Evolv Express, organisations optimise the performance of their security teams while reducing screening expenses by as much as 70 percent.