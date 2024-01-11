Everon, also known as ADT Commercial, a security integrator and premier provider of commercial security, fire, and life safety in the U.S., announced the purchase of Apex Integrated Security Solutions, Inc., based out of Boise, Idaho, USA.

Geographic expansion

This is the third acquisition that Everon has completed since emerging as a standalone organisation in October 2023, and already the second in 2024, following the January 4 announcement that it had acquired Maine-based Portland Safe, Inc.

With the purchase of Apex Integrated Security Solutions, Everon continues to deliver on its promise for geographic expansion and strategic market growth throughout the U.S.

Customer service experience

We had promised a story of growth for Everon, and we’re excited to have the talented Apex team with us"

“We’re thrilled to welcome the expert team members at Apex to Everon as we kick off the new year,” said Dan Bresingham, Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

He adds, “Their proven dedication over decades to provide an outstanding customer service experience will be instrumental in helping us to grow in a critical market area in the West, expanding our reach from coast to coast. We had promised a story of growth for Everon, and we’re excited to have the talented Apex team with us as we enter an exciting new chapter in our commercial business.”

Apex Integrated Security Solutions

Established in Boise, Idaho in 2004, Apex Integrated Security Solutions emerged as a turn-key commercial systems integrator with a vision to bring top-tier integrated security, fire, and life safety solutions to Idaho’s Treasure Valley.

Over the last 20 years, the organisation has grown into the largest Idaho-based security and fire systems integrator with a strong local, national, and international customer base across industries.

Customer-focused mentality

We look forward to this opportunity to join ranks with them in pursuit of a common goal"

“At Apex Integrated Security Solutions, our track record for excellence speaks for itself. Our success has resulted from a down-to-earth, time-honoured approach to provide superior service and maintain a true, customer-focused mentality, and we recognise that same energy at Everon,” said Bill Atkinson, Owner of Apex Integrated Security Solutions.

He adds, “We look forward to this opportunity to join ranks with them in pursuit of a common goal exceeding customer and industry expectations across the board.”

Comprehensive, scalable solutions

Everon was built over the last decade by some of the most trusted names in commercial security. In that time, teams remained focused on providing comprehensive, scalable solutions to address the unique needs of mid-market, national, and large-scale organisations. They established a new industry standard for customer-driven service excellence and delivery.

With GTCR’s acquisition of ADT Commercial in October 2023, Everon has emerged as an innovator and service excellence champion protecting commercial people, property, and assets across industries.