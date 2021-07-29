International Security Expo is returning to Olympia London, in London, United Kingdom, in September 2021, with a range of pavilions and zones, each dedicated to a particular field of security, in order to help visitors navigate the show with ease.

One of the zones, the Disaster & Resilience Zone, will combine the latest innovations in crisis management with a comprehensive education programme.

International Security Expo 2021

Attendees will be able to network face-to-face with the zone’s exhibitors and discover their globally renowned products, in order to help businesses remain resilient, during a crisis, as well as the solutions to recover and the tools to rebuild.

This will be complemented by the Disaster and Resilience Conference, sponsored by Everbridge, where a series of sessions hosted by industry leaders will cover the full disaster management process.

Disaster & Resilience Zone

Within the Disaster & Resilience Zone, a range of exhibitors will showcase their innovative products, such as HIPPO Multipower, which manufactures amphibious all-terrain vehicles for military, fire, rescue and disaster relief operations. Global provider of solutions for hospital, first response, and emergency medicine personnel, PerSys Medical, will also be present.

Visitors will be able to learn more about its products, some of which focus on haemorrhage control, intraosseous and vascular access, hypothermia treatment, and airway management. While Equivital will showcase its protective solutions for those in military, first response and industrial occupations, such as its eqWave device that helps ensure social distancing is adhered to in the workplace.

End-to-end disaster response and resilience solutions

Everbridge, a globally renowned company in critical event management (CEM) solutions will showcase its end-to-end disaster response and resilience solutions, on the show floor and in the Product Innovation Theatre.

Everbridge is also known for its CEM solutions for both government entities, as well as a private enterprise, including Risk Centre for monitoring threats and analysing and responding to risk, Public Warning for country-wide or geo-located population alerting, and Control Centre for physical security information management (PSIM).

Best practice guidelines and international standards

Additionally, SafeHaven Trauma Centre, which specialises in crisis, disaster and trauma-responsive mental health care, will also be present at the event, in order to help organisations meet best practice guidelines and international standards, so as to ensure the psychological well-being of its personnel.

For over a year, the COVID-19 pandemic has tested resilience planning and operations to the full, but other crises, such as climate change and natural disasters, continue to remain a threat. The Disaster & Resilience Conference will see international experts tackle market-nominated topics, across 14 different sessions, over two days.

Responding to physical, cyber, or public safety threats

The conference sponsor, Everbridge, will be present on both days, beginning with an expert panel on day one, which will be hosted by Everbridge’s Chief Security Officer, Tracy Reinhold. Tracy Reinhold will be joined by Kevin Knappett, who is from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS), to talk about UK Alerts (the first national public warning system), plus a panel of industry security experts, who will share best practice examples for responding to physical, cyber, or public safety threats, and other major incidents.

“This past year has proved the need for an integrated approach to disaster response and resilience,” said Javier Colado, Senior Vice President, International at Everbridge, adding “Everbridge has been keeping people safe and businesses running around the world for almost 20 years. This is our fourth year supporting the International Security Expo and we look forward to sharing our expertise and experience as sponsors of the Disaster and Resilience Conference.”

Integrated technology use in manage security risks

Visitors will also get the opportunity to hear industry expert speakers, such as Hugh Farquhar, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Watchkeeper International, who will talk about the increase in frequency and severity of natural disasters and violent incidents, and how to use integrated technology to manage these security risks.

Other important sessions that should not be missed, include ‘Delivering enhanced security and resilience through green projects - the UK MoD approach’ set to be delivered by Richard Nugee, the Climate Change and Sustainability Strategy Lead at UK’s Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Security, sustainability and environmental protection link

Attendees can also join the likes of Peter Shergold, Director of Operations at Public Health England

The session will dissect the link between security, sustainability and environmental protection, and explain the UK Ministry of Defence's first strategy linked to the UK Government's COP26 (26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties) priorities.

Attendees can also join the likes of Peter Shergold, Director of Operations at Public Health England, as well as Totti Karpela, Director at Peace of Mind Limited and Joani Green, Senior Incident Response Consultant and Team Lead at F-Secure. Each expert will dive into preparation, resilient capabilities, and responding to their respective topics.

Focus on Disaster & Resilience on a global scale

International Security Expo, Event Director, Rachael Shattock said, “The COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic has demonstrated that a focus on Disaster & Resilience on a global scale is more relevant than ever.

Rachael Shattock adds, “Consequently, we are likely to witness increased investment in solutions that mitigate the impact of unprecedented events in the future, such as new pandemics. International Security Expo aims to help the industry to move forward and stay one step ahead by allowing organisations to learn about the latest solutions in disaster and crisis security through an impressive exhibitor line-up and conference programme.”