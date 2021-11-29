Following a decision of its Board, Euralarm has welcomed its newest member Sitasys, the Swiss pioneer in alarm management, best-in-class finger-print identification, and secure communication. The company will join the services section of Euralarm.
Sitasys will benefit from Euralarm’s services in terms of representation towards European institutions and standardisation organisations. This includes the monitoring of legislative and standardisation issues relevant to the industry.
Sitasys will have access to the extended network of national associations and major companies in the electronic fire safety and security sectors, which form Euralarm’s members. The new membership will create opportunities for both sides, as it also strengthens the association.
Sitasys
Sitasys AG is the Swiss pioneer in alarm management, best-in-class finger-print identification, and secure communication. Every day, Sitasys works to make lives and valuables around the world safer by developing efficient security solutions and creating better customer experiences.
As an integrated managed security solution that enables the communication between different systems, Sitasys’ digital alarm management platform evalink talos brings businesses, alarm receiving centres, and installers the right set of digital tools and applications covering the whole chain of their security operations' needs.
Gain expertise on markets and opportunities
Companies joining Euralarm get a unique insight into what is happening in other European markets and the opportunities that they might offer. They not only tap into the political expertise and understanding of the EU policy but can also make personal connections with technical and political experts and potential business partners.
Being a member of Euralarm enables companies and associations to gain expertise on standardisation. Members have their voices heard in Brussels and can support and direct standardisation and legislative processes.
Services section
While maintaining a focus on established fire and security services, the Euralarm services section aims at safeguarding new and innovative services. The services section meetings gather experts presenting on actual topics such as the standardisation landscape on fire and security services.
The section liaises with key standardisation groups and closely follows technological developments to guide regulation and standardisation. Concerning standards, the section continues informing members of changes and advocacy activities at both the national and EU level.