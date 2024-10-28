Related Links

Euralarm will organise a live webinar on the overhaul of EN 50131-1 on November 7th at 16:00 - 17:30 CET. 

To protect people, businesses, and resources against burglary and robbery, the use of intrusion and hold-up alarm systems is widely spread. Many homes and buildings are equipped with such a system. The requirements for the design of these are laid down in the European standard EN 50131-1.

Technologies requirements

With technology evolving and remote access, cloud processing, smart homes, and smart buildings becoming part of the connected world these new technologies need to be allowed with guard rails into the standard.

It will ensure that going forward EN 50131-1 will stay relevant for end-users, alarm response, and insurance companies and with that also for the industry. 

Focus​

What are the key facts and outlook of the advantages of the overhaul?

This webinar will focus on the overhaul of the EN 50131-1. How is the EN 50131-1 used and how this will change with the overhaul? 

What are the key facts and outlook of the advantages of the overhaul? Find the answers by joining our webinar. 

Audience​

This webinar is important for service providers, manufacturers, insurers, certifiers, installers, and those involved or interested in standardisation intrusion, and hold-up systems. 

