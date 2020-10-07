Following a decision of its Board, Euralarm has welcomed its newest member Verisure, the renowned European provider of professionally monitored security systems. The company will join both the Security and Services Section of Euralarm.
Monitoring standardisation issues
Verisure will now benefit from Euralarm’s services in terms of representation towards European institutions and standardisation organisations. This includes the monitoring of legislative and standardisation issues relevant to the industry.
Verisure will have access to the extended network of national associations and major companies in the electronic fire safety and security sectors, which form Euralarm’s members. The new membership will create opportunities for both sides, as it also strengthens the association.
Monitored security systems provider
Verisure is the globally renowned European provider of professionally monitored security systems with 24/7 response services. It protects more than 3.5 million customers in 16 countries in Europe and Latin America. In late 2019, Arlo Europe also became part of Verisure. The company’s mission is to bring peace of mind to families and small business owners by providing them with the best security solutions and services.
Verisure is known for category-creating marketing, sales excellence, innovative products and services and customer-centricity. The company protects a highly satisfied and loyal customer base, with some of the strongest growth rates and best retention rates globally in consumer-facing services, demonstrating its exceptional service levels and strong value proposition to its customers.
Gaining expertise on markets and opportunities
Companies joining Euralarm get a unique insight into what is happening on other European markets and the opportunities that they might offer. They not only tap into the political expertise and understanding of the EU policy, but can also make personal connections with technical and political experts, and potential business partners.
Being a member of Euralarm enables companies and associations to gain expertise on standardisation. Members have their voice heard in Brussels and can support and direct standardisation and legislative processes.
Security Section meetings
The Security Section meetings gather experts presenting on actual topics such as the standardisation landscape on video surveillance. The section liaises towards key standardisation groups in the security field and closely follows technological developments to guide regulation and standardisation.
Concerning standards, the section continues informing members of changes and advocacy activities at both national and EU level. While maintaining focus on established fire and security services, the Services Section aims at safeguarding new and innovative services and developing standards for services.