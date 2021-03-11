The EU Council has approved the latest version of the eavesdrop-proof mobile phone, Sectra Tiger/S 7401 LTE from the international cyber security and medical imaging IT firm, Sectra.
This approval, which applies to the security level - SECRET, certifies the latest Sectra Tiger/S version for sharing information that, if it fell into the wrong hands, could severely damage the security of the European Union (EU) and its member nations.
Sectra Tiger/S
Sectra Tiger/S is quantum-proof and the latest version, which includes features such as improved file transfer and chat, as well as support for all fixed and mobile 4G networks within Europe. These new features provide the user with improved availability, while also enhancing the user experience and areas of application.
The voice and file transfer features are approved for use up to and including the security level - SECRET UE/EU SECRET. The messaging feature is approved for use up to and including RESTREINT UE/EU RESTRICTED.
Quantum-safe solutions
“A quantum-safe solution is crucial for our customers to keep them secure from any possible attack today or in the future. Given the extensive time horizon of 30-40 years for keeping highly sensitive information and national secrets secure, protection against quantum threats is highly relevant for security solutions that are developed today,” said Simo Pykälistö, President of Sectra Communications.
Quantum computers have the capability to perform certain types of calculations much more efficiently than today’s computers. Such computers could pose a threat to current encryption methods and quantum-safe solutions are, therefore, perceived to be one of the key traits of future-proof confidentiality.
Secure communication solution
Sectra Tiger/S is a secure communication solution developed in close cooperation with the Dutch and Swedish security authorities. It allows the user to share classified information up to and including the security level - SECRET through encrypted speech, messaging, and data transfer.
Users include government officials, officials in the diplomatic corps, decision-makers in defense and critical infrastructure, and military personnel in the field. Common to these is that they use security-approved products to communicate securely and that they have high demands on flexibility and mobility.
Sectra Tiger Ecosystem
Sectra Tiger/S is part of the Sectra Tiger Ecosystem, along with the smartphone solution - Sectra Tiger/R, approved for RESTRICTED-level communication. More than half of the EU member nations use Sectra Tiger solutions to share classified information.
This ecosystem approach creates a secure communications environment without crypto islands, allowing the user organisation to balance individual security requirements with the right level solution, supporting current and future encryption needs.