Essence Group, a globally renowned technology group developing IoT-based security, safety and healthcare solutions for homes, families and businesses, has announced that it has, since its foundation, deployed over 75 million connected security and personal care devices, and services.
Accelerated growth
This growth, which has been accelerating rapidly over the last three years, with 15 million device shipments in 2021 alone, is forecast to grow even faster throughout 2022 and is due to reach over 120 million connected devices, by the end of 2023.
“Essence Group was founded with a goal of providing peace of mind to people across the world, by harnessing technological innovation, together with creative thinking,” said Dr. Haim Amir, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Founder of Essence Group.
Cloud-connected IoT solutions
“From relatively humble origins on the periphery of the wireless alarm systems space, we now provide market-renowned cloud-connected IoT solutions and services, in fields ranging from security and personal safety, to remote patient care and smart aesthetics technology.”
Dr. Haim Amir adds, “This growth has been fuelled by significant investment in R&D, with over half the company's employees engaged in technological innovation. We also have deep expertise in supply chain management, which came to the fore in the last two years, as COVID-19 related disruptions caused component shortages and delivery delays. I'm glad to say that, even facing these headwinds, we managed to fulfill and often exceed demands from our customers.”
Advanced, easy-to-use solutions to enhance safety
Sharon Klainer Weizenbluth, the Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) of Essence Group said “The company is committed to bring to market, advanced and easy-to-use solutions that improve safety, health and well-being, so users can live better lives.”
Sharon Klainer Weizenbluth adds, “As our capabilities have progressed, Essence's strategic focus has shifted from an emphasis on detection of security and health events, to prevention and intervention, with end-to-end cloud-connected and AI-driven solutions. This year, we launched two major solutions that form the basis of our future growth engine, both of which were recognised as CES 2022 Innovation Award Honorees.”
VitalOn and MyShield software platforms
In May 2021, the Essence Group launched VitalOn, an integrated and complete remote patient monitoring platform that combines telecare, telehealth and wellness capabilities into a single, connected system, offering continuous monitoring for a range of aging-related issues and chronic conditions.
Additionally, last month, the company introduced MyShield, the world’s first 5G-enabled, all-in-one, standalone, cloud-based fog-generating intruder prevention system that can be installed in any home or business independent of an existing security system.
Strategic move to AI-driven, cloud-connected solutions
During 2022 and beyond, more technologies and related services will be introduced in the market, which reflect this strategic direction of AI-driven cloud-connected solutions and services.
Dr. Haim Amir concludes, “I'm proud that we have been able, since our formation, to provide real peace of mind to over 5 million households, across five continents, working alongside the very best security and care services providers. We will continue to bring innovations to market in the areas of security, care and wellness – this commitment is shared among all of our global team and among all of our partners.”