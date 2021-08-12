Erin Harrington Communications, a globally renowned Marketing, Public Relations & Content Creation agency, dedicated to serving the security industry, is celebrating its 16th Anniversary.
Founded in 2005, by renowned journalist and security industry veteran, Erin Harrington, Erin Harrington Communications has successfully served the editorial, marketing & PR needs of many industry clients on both the manufacturing and distribution sides since its inception.
Erin Harrington began her security industry career in 1992, with a global wholesale security distribution company, where she served as Communications Manager for seven years. She then moved back to her editorial roots and served as Managing Editor for a renowned trade magazine, before launching her own company, Erin Harrington Communications.
“It was the right time for me to take the leap of faith,” said Erin Harrington, adding “Delivering meaningful, quality content to my clients that’s on target and on deadline is what drives me every business day. I’m very proud to be part of this industry and value so much all of the client relationships I’ve built over the years.”
Suite of services
Erin Harrington Communications company’s suite of services span writing and distribution of press releases/media relations, corporate profiles, advertorials/editorials, case studies, feature articles /ghostwritten bylined articles and interviews.
Other services offered include eNewsletters, sales/technical/training support literature, website content, white papers, ad copy, speechwriting, trade show coordination & support services, event planning, press conference coordination, and video scripting.