Salient Systems, a pioneer in open architecture video management systems, has announced that its CompleteView VMS, an open platform video management system has been selected by Maine-based Brigid Farm for a multi-state video upgrade project for the company’s cannabis facilities.
With headquarters in Saco, Maine, Brigid Farm is a vertically integrated cannabis firm that has been providing cannabis products for more than a decade. The company has recently expanded its operations to include multiple grow fields, an edible manufacturing facility, and two retail stores – a total of eight locations in Maine and one in Massachusetts.
Remote and centralised monitoring
As each location poses its security challenges, Brigid Farm chose the robust, open platform CompleteView VMS to enable remote access to and centralised management of video from all the company’s locations, including its retail operations, The Farm Stand, and The House of Hash.
We were looking for a robust VMS that could help us easily monitor all of our operations from anywhere"
“Given the heightened security concerns in the cannabis industry, and the unique security needs for our different locations, we were looking for a robust VMS that could help us easily monitor all of our operations from anywhere,” said Brett Messer, owner, and general manager of Brigid Farm. “It was vital for us to have an open system that can accommodate our future technology needs and expand as our company grows.”
Integration software and LPR
Brigid Farm also selected CompleteView for its ability to integrate with several other key operational technologies, including license plate recognition (LPR) to monitor daily incoming and outgoing deliveries, point of sale software for retail transactions, and the cannabis industry seed-to-sale tracking software, which cannabis businesses use for regulatory compliance.
“Our CompleteView VMS is widely used in the cannabis market as it is uniquely positioned to solve pain points for cannabis operators,” said Sanjay Challa, chief product officer, Salient Systems. “We’re excited to work with Brigid Farm to fulfill their integrated video management needs and provide them with operational visibility across their enterprise.”