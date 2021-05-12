EmpiricAI has secured a major new distribution agreement with electronic security distributor QED, its’ first UK partner, that will see its innovative computer vision AI (Artificial Intelligence) solution offered across the UK and Europe.
The announcement comes against a growing realisation that the security industry plays a crucial role not only in the protection of people and places but providing peace of mind for employers and employees in a wide variety of workplaces.
Advanced AI solutions
QED now becomes one of the first to market with an advanced computer vision AI solution, which was developed by EmpiricAI specifically for improving health & safety and productivity in business and industry. Headquartered in Preston, Lancashire, QED is expecting strong demand for its new offering from a range of sectors including construction, manufacturing, corporate offices, retail and other customer-facing branches.
QED was initially attracted by EmpiricAI’s WorkSafe Analytics (WSA) platform because of its functionality and ease of use. WSA uses AI-powered computer vision technology to help businesses get an accurate view of potential risks in the workplace. The software ensures compliance to health & safety guidelines.
Computer vision technology
WSA is able to carry out real-time monitoring and detecting of any non-compliance of social distancing
Integrated into on-site CCTV implementations, WSA is able to carry out real-time monitoring and detecting of any non-compliance of social distancing, correct PPE/mask usage and occupancy guidelines. Comprehensive analytics and reporting on compliance at room, building, site-wide levels and their trends over time enables organisations to monitor and improve the effectiveness of their health and safety initiatives.
EmpiricAI’s computer vision technology has been shown to restore employee confidence around safety. This is against a background of research showing that more than 60% of workers report inadequate safety in their workplace when considering all factors, not just the pandemic, which can significantly affect their productivity.
Adding more flexibility
Steve Constantine, QED’s Product Development Director, said: “This partnership with EmpiricAI has been driven by the need to add more flexibility to our product range to support our partners working in environments where it’s important to monitor compliance with safety procedures. In addition, it also allows us to provide a timely and relevant solution to help address the health and safety challenges businesses are currently facing. It is a pleasure to work with EmpiricAI, whose range of products fills a gap in the marketplace like nobody else.”
We see the partnership with QED bringing the benefits of computer vision to a much wider market"
Salman Chaudhary, CEO at EmpiricAI, explains: “Our WorkSafe Analytics will complement QED’s customer-driven solutions. We see the partnership with QED bringing the benefits of computer vision to a much wider market especially those that are required to adhere to strict health & safety procedures. The combination of our advanced technology, backed up with QED’s security offering and proven customer service, will make the benefits of computer vision much more accessible to customers.”
Exceptional customer service
QED provides next day delivery service, 24/7 online ordering, backed up by exceptional customer service and technical support. They offer advice before and following the sale, with their ethos being to earn the lifetime loyalty of customers.
A dedicated Account Manager from QED is assigned to all customers, supported by an experienced and knowledgeable technical team of professionals. A bespoke online customer portal is available where customers can place orders, view order histories, download invoices, request reports, manage company account users.