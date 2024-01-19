Elite Interactive Solutions (EIS), the pioneer in manned guard replacement using proprietary intelligence and 100% verified police calls, announces its final 2023 year-end crime prevention results have shattered the company’s previous high-water marks.

Elite’s industry-pioneering remote guarding services are making a dramatic impact in preventing crimes as verifiably proven by having achieved more than double the voice-down command centre interventions since 2021 and teaming with law enforcement on 80% more arrests as compared to 2022.

Elite’s 24/7/365 SOCC

The culmination of a five-year stretch in which Elite has consistently grown its client base

By the time 2023 reached its conclusion, Elite’s 24/7/365 Security Operations Command Centre (SOCC) directly had prevented nearly 73,000 incidents and actively assisted with police in nearly 1,700 other real-time crime situations that concluded with suspects being detained or arrested 60% of the time. Those are all record highs, as are the nearly eight million events that were managed and 1,010 detainments and arrests.

It’s the culmination of a five-year stretch in which Elite has consistently grown its client base as well as its crime prevention metrics.

Author's quote

“Utilising and leveraging the technology appropriately to remote guard several hundreds of properties across the nation has immensely helped in crime prevention and dispatching officers to crimes in an efficient and timely manner,” says EIS Security Director Noel Delgado. “These past years' numbers show and prove that when a system is calibrated correctly you can prevent numerous amounts of crime without engaging officers, which our SOCC does 96% of the time."

“For the other 4% of the time, when we do engage officers to respond, we have a 60% rate of arrest/detainments. This is a testament to the hardworking men and women at Elite who contribute in all areas to make sure a site is forensically engineered, installed, serviced and commissioned perfectly.”

LEAB reviews

LEAB reviews SOCC activities daily to ensure EIS renews to help first responders do their jobs

Equipped with either law enforcement or military experience, Elite’s command centre agents represent one of the four key areas the company has focused on to optimise effectiveness in preventing crime. Along with personnel, the other three elements are expert best practices, pioneering-edge technology and partnering with law enforcement.

Regarding the latter, Elite maintains an internal Law Enforcement Advisory Board (LEAB) comprised of former law enforcement executives who act as a liaison to agencies across the country. The LEAB reviews SOCC activities daily to ensure EIS continues to help first responders do their jobs more effectively and safely.

Remote guarding solution

“Understanding how to structure and deploy Elite’s essential components evolved from my longtime vision to bring a more proactive approach of true crime prevention to the security industry,” says EIS Founder and CEO Aria Kozak. “These latest metrics show that what many had viewed as impossible is now achievable through the right blend of expertise, technologies, best practices, trained personnel and police relationships.”

Nationwide customer base contains more than a dozen commercial and industrial vertical markets

Elite’s diverse, nationwide customer base encompasses more than a dozen commercial and industrial vertical markets. According to the final 2023 data, the applications in which the remote guarding solution has had the greatest effect, in terms of arrest/detainments percentage, are in retail and shopping centres (77%) and general commercial deployments such as office, parking structures and warehouses (70%).

Kozak and Elite Interactive Solutions

“Considering that, according to a recent market report, security incidents cost corporate America in excess of $1 trillion annually, it’s gratifying to know that Elite’s customers are not part of those losses,” adds Kozak. “The only people that might be happier about that than the customer and Elite are the insurance companies that don’t have to process or pay out those claims. This is a solution where everybody wins, except the bad guys.”

Kozak and Elite Interactive Solutions President Michael Zatulov are scheduled to speak about the company’s success in a February 8 presentation at the Barnes Buchanan Security Conference in Palm Beach, Florida.