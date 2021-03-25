Elite Interactive Solutions (Elite ISI), a globally renowned provider of remote guarding services to properties of all types, has incorporated new software using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to automatically monitor and detect surveillance camera complications, beyond simple connection issues.
Artificial Intelligence software
The AI-software from Las Vegas-based security services company, Ai-RGUS replaces time-consuming manual camera-view verification, alerting the Elite team to incorrect camera tilt, blurry or blocked images, inadequate lighting and other device health issues.
Michael Zatulov, Elite's Chief Operating Officer (COO), said the new software is another example of the company's dedication to innovative technologies that enhance customer service and help achieve zero false alarms reported to law enforcement organisations. Elite is using the software on more than 5,000 cameras installed nationwide.
Checking and reporting camera health
Michael stated, “We are always looking for ways to serve our customers better. Manually monitoring each camera is a logistical nightmare. The Ai-RGUS software automatically checks each camera's health at pre-determined times and alerts our engineers to any issues saving time, money and other resources. The integration is a major benefit to our clients as a camera problem can result in a crime going undetected.”
Dr. Daniel Reichman, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Ai-RGUS, is very excited to be working with an industry-renowned company like Elite Interactive Solutions. He stated, “The Elite team shows a deep appreciation for new technology, capable of better protecting people and property. Our software will enable Elite to detect camera health issues before they become a problem.”
Remote guarding with real-time monitoring
Elite Interactive Solutions (Elite ISI) uses remote guarding to help prevent active shooters, vandalism, theft and loitering with real-time monitoring and priority response to enhance security, and reduce costs.
Elite ISI's use of advanced technology turns passive security cameras into active & intelligent digital guards that are capable of alerting human security agents of intrusions or trespassers. Elite agents, located remotely in a centralised command centre, make use of voice-down technology to view and communicate with any intruders, helping prevent crime before it starts.