The Electronic Security Expo (ESX) 2021 Virtual Experience, presented by the Electronic Security Association (ESA), wrapped up on June 17, delivering a wide breadth of educational content, product innovations and networking opportunities.
Security professionals from all corners of the industry attended ESX to hear from thought leaders and industry experts on business strategies and best practices. The Main Stage delivered thoughtful strategies for security dealers, integrators, and monitoring companies to implement into their businesses. During the opening keynote, sponsored by NAPCO StarLink, Ryan Estis delivered a powerful message on how to take the company to the next level with his ‘Adapt and Thrive’ presentation.
Industry-specific sessions
At the OpenXchange, sponsored by Security Central, the CEOs of Brilliant, RapidSOS and RSPNDR gave their perspectives on how security professionals should consider navigating the changing competitive landscape. And for the General Session, sponsored by NMC, John Mack from Imperial Capital provided a session about the challenges, trends and opportunities in the business of security.
Over 24 educational sessions, presented by industry peers and business experts, revealed best practices and ideas on how to achieve exceptional operational and financial performance and gain valuable business strategies. Industry-specific sessions and case studies delivered actionable content for a wide range of solutions for security professionals to consider and adapt. Attendees also benefited from a host of opportunities to review the latest technologies and product innovations in the industry.
Smart home systems
The Innovation Award program recognised breakthrough technologies that were recently introduced
Through the Virtual Expo and TechTalks, solutions providers, such as ADI, Alarm.com, Axis, DMP, NAPCO and Resideo, showcased products and services that help security professionals provide more value to end-users, and increase revenues and profits.
As part of the overall ESX 2021 Virtual Experience program, the Innovation Award program recognised breakthrough technologies that were recently introduced to the market. More than a dozen products were recognised as category winners across a portfolio that included access control, intrusion systems, monitoring systems, video surveillance and smart home systems.
"Once again, ESX brought together the best and most innovative business leaders along with a full suite of highly relevant and valuable content, to learn, share, and explore new ways to leverage technology and business strategies that drive the security industry forward,” said George De Marco, ESX Chairman. Mark the calendar and stay tuned for more information about ESX 2022, taking place live and in-person June 14-17, 2022, Fort Worth, Texas.