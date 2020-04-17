The Electronic Security Association (ESA) is arming members, and the industry, through the COVID-19 crisis. This time, with free online sales training and resources. ESA has teamed with its Choice Service Provider, Braveheart Sales Performance, to deliver industry-specific online sales training and resources. A webinar on the topic was offered to the industry at large.
Throughout the session, Gretchen Gordon, Sales Team Development Expert, provided advice on effectively managing a remote sales team and helped security and fire pros navigate selling through the pandemic, answering questions like: what should salespeople be saying to prospects during the crisis?
Complimentary access to entire programme
In addition to the webinar, ESA Member companies will now have complimentary access to an entire programme of sales training, developed by Braveheart, for a deeper dive in processes and tactics that drive sales.
“We were hearing a need from members,” says CEO Merlin Guilbeau. “We had business owners and C-level executives from companies across the nation hungry for advice on selling throughout the crisis."
"In response, ESA quickly teamed with Braveheart to deliver a webinar specific to selling in this new COVID-19 environment we’re all navigating. We felt it important to open this webinar up to the entire industry so all can experience the value ESA brings to member companies.”
Life safety integration
The association then worked through a deal to subsequentially offer a comprehensive sales development programme free-of-charge to its members.
Today, throughout the pandemic, we are working harder than ever to deliver on that promise"
“It’s embedded in the fibre of who we are as the industry’s largest and longest-standing association for security and life safety integration and monitoring companies to be that essential resource. We are always seeking avenues to boost the businesses of our members,” says Guilbeau.
Advice-sharing opportunities
“Today, throughout the pandemic, we are working harder than ever to deliver on that promise with legislative efforts, online resources, training, and advice-sharing opportunities.”
ESA Members will have two weeks of free access to SecuritySalesPro, an industry-tailored online sales training resource, built to maximise the efficiency of salespeople and teams.
Developed a proven process
“We have developed a proven process to help individuals in the security and fire industries execute at their highest level, whether they are sales team leaders or salespeople,” says Braveheart President, Gretchen Gordon. “We were happy to share some of this knowledge we’ve developed with the industry during a time when many salespeople are really struggling to figure this all out.”
Sales topics covered in the online courses include:
- Value Propositions that Sell
- Goal Setting
- Sales Communication Process
- Time and Territory Management
- Prospecting, Referral Gathering and Lead Generation
- Building Relationships to Earn Trust
- Level the Sales Playing Field with Covenants
- Questions and Fact Finding
- Qualifying and Disqualifying to Save Time
- Negotiation and Managing Objections
The free two-week education subscription for ESA Members and specific instructions for accessing the training were sent to all primary contacts from ESA Member companies.