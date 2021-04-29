Egnyte, the unified content security, compliance, and collaboration solution for multicloud businesses, announces new governance tools and services aimed at helping mid-market IT organisations improve their data security and compliance competence.
The new capabilities provide actionable intelligence that will not only prioritise risks but also recommend solutions and implement automated safeguards to improve security and compliance around mid-market companies’ most vulnerable data – their cloud content.
Robust data security
“While there are a number of great security and compliance platforms on the market, most were built for Fortune 500s and big banks. The problem is, today, as more companies adopt hybrid and remote work, and more data becomes subject to regulation, almost every company in the world has a need for robust data security and governance,” said Rajesh Ram, Co-Founder and Chief Experience Officer at Egnyte.
Today’s announcements are about making the platform even simpler and more actionable than ever"
“Egnyte has long been committed to making it easy for mid-sized enterprises to prevent data breaches and implement compliance-driven data protection, without having to add additional staff to manage these programs. Today’s announcements are about making the platform even simpler and more actionable than ever.”
Restricting public links
The new capabilities enable companies to:
- Quantify & benchmark diverse risks: Using a single governance risk dashboard, companies receive an evaluation tool that summarises organisations’ risk into a single number so IT teams can quickly identify the biggest risks to their business while establishing benchmarks for tracking progress and prioritising next steps.
- Prioritise next best actions: The governance risk dashboard not only measures an organisation’s current risk posture but also tracks progress and improvements. It can be used to engage business leaders in governance efforts by helping them understand where sensitive content resides and what safeguards need to be put in place to reduce risk across the organisation on an on-going basis.
- Automatically safeguard sensitive content: To help enforce policies and reduce risk, Egnyte’s content safeguards prevent data leakage by restricting public links to sensitive files. Content safeguard policies can be automatically created to restrict links to a minimum security level, based on sensitive content matching, risk score, and location, which are then enforced.
Professional services offerings
Earlier this month, Egnyte announced new integrations with Microsoft
PIB Group, the diversified insurance intermediary group backed by Apax Funds and The Carlyle Group, is among the many mid-sized financial services firms using Egnyte to secure and govern cloud content. “We use the tools embedded within Egnyte to help us identify our sensitive content and understand our risks exposure,” said Paul Johnson, Chief Operating and Information Officer, PIB.
“This provides us with an innovative solution that detects risks and provides a clear path to resolve them.” As an add-on option, Egnyte will also be providing expert-led governance ‘health checks’ as part of its professional services offerings.
These announcements are part of Egnyte’s ongoing strategy of equipping mid-sized organisations to collaborate with content securely, across any app, any device, anywhere. Earlier this month, Egnyte announced new integrations with Microsoft that enhance security for Microsoft 365’s cloud productivity apps.