Midlands-based firm, Ecl-ips, is using its expertise in providing monitoring, CCTV and access control, to offer organisations a range of back to work solutions to keep customers, visitors and staff safe as the company continue to mitigate the risks from COVID-19.
- Occupancy Management Solutions
With more businesses opening up Ecl-ips can help occupancy counting to ensure social distancing is maintained. Ecl-ips can offer Avigilon’s occupancy counting feature, as part of its video management software and Avigilon Cloud Services (ACS). Through the use of advanced technology, the occupancy counting feature provides an easy and streamlined way to count and identify the number of people in a building.
Ecl-ips can also offer Paxton’s access control system Net2. Paxton has added an occupancy management feature to the software. This allows employers or facilities managers to limit the number of people in any given area of their building; either barring access or sending an email/text to the manager when a space nears capacity. It will work across multiple areas of a site and can be set to operate a one in, one out system to support social distancing measures.
Remote Access Control
Ecl-ips is now able to offer an upgrade of the Net2 software which Paxton unveiled in May. This expanded the ability of facility managers to manage access to buildings remotely reducing the physical contact required for people to enter and leave those buildings but still maintaining their security. This followed the launch of web-based version of Net2 and its Paxton Connect app which meant this software is available wherever the users are.
Face Mask and Face Covering Detection
The wearing of face coverings is now compulsory in the UK for users of public transports and face masks are either mandatory or strongly advised for staff in a number of workplaces. Additionally, the wearing of face coverings is advised in shops and other indoor places. Avigilon has developed technology to detect if there are breaches in rules associated with the wearing of face masks or coverings.
This can provide an alert so security staff or managers and Ecl-ips can customise this solution to provide an audible warning to those committing any breaches of rules.
Social Distancing Guidelines Support
In its latest software release scheduled for this month Avigilon’s most advanced cameras will identify breaches of social distancing guidance and again this can provide an audible warning. The technology can also demonstrate to those managing commercial spaces or other buildings like schools or healthcare settings where there are potential bottlenecks and so social distancing will be difficult.
This will allow managers to make changes within the buildings, for example, by only allowing people to walk in one direction through a corridor to reduce the numbers having to be in close proximity to each other.
Contact Tracing Capability
Meanwhile, Ecl-ips is also a specialist in Avigilon’s access control system. This can be used with Avigilon’s CCTV system to assist with contact tracing if employees are found to need to isolate after showing symptoms of COVID-19. This is because of the advanced technology providing a record of staff accessing buildings and being able to correlate to video footage of staff on CCTV.
Thermal scanning
Some organisations are using thermal scanning as part of their solution for opening up businesses by detecting staff or visitors that may have raised temperatures and require health screening. Paxton has made improvements to Net2 to allow installers to integrate the system with thermal scanners more easily. Ecl-ips can also offer thermographic cameras and advise if they are the right solution for the customer.
Aaron Kernaghan, Managing Director of Ecl-ips, said, “Ecl-ips is a well-established CCTV, access control and monitoring firm. We are ensuring that we are operating in a COVID-19 secure manner and are keen to assist organisations get back to work safely.”