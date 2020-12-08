Busy offices need convenient interior security for any private spaces. Not everyone should be reading the important memo on the CEO’s desk. But nobody wants to be left looking after the keys. At one co-working space in Barcelona, Code Handle® Door locks solve the problem.
Augusta 29 supplies flexible office rentals to small companies and those without a permanent HQ, as well as services including mail handling, virtual assistants, and meeting room bookings. Part of their remit is to control access everywhere in a secure and efficient way, separating private from “public” areas around the workspace.
Managers sought a keyless system; a secure, wire-free digital alternative to keys and access smartcards that would help them stand out in Spain’s booming co-working sector. Any solution for private offices and meeting rooms should enable them to achieve this as simply as possible without having to hand out and track many mechanical keys, as they had done in the past.
No more lost keys
Code Handle® Door locks enable Augusta 29 to offer their tenants simple, keyless locking. Clients gain convenient access to their rented offices via individual 4- to 6-digit PINs.
With Code Handle’s optional auto-locking feature enabled, their offices are securely locked as soon as the door closes.
There is no need for Augusta 29 staff— or anyone else— to manage physical keys, or for any wires or access control system. Administrators issue up to 9 different user PINs per lock, which they can cancel or change anytime. Keys are no longer lost or unreturned. Everything is digital.
Easy to configure and program
The project ran in two phases. After a successful 2015 installation of 13 Code Handle locks, managers rolled out a further 27 in 2020. Meeting rooms are fitted with Code Handle locks, making them more private.
“The main advantage for us is that users can go to the office with no keys, as it provides enough security for our needs,” says Augusta 29’s CEO, Miguel Ángel Villota Mocho. Installation was straightforward. Retrofitting a Code Handle to almost any interior door requires two screws: the existing cylinder remains, with just a change of handle. “Code Handle locks are easy to configure and program,” he adds.
Unlike push-button locks, Code Handle looks good, too: brushed steel and chrome styling offers a product design that “fits perfectly with the types of doors we have and the overall design of the business centre,” says Villota Mocho. With Code Handle Door, Augusta 29 retains the premium feel to its office interior.