Eagle Eye Networks, the provider of cloud video surveillance, announces one of the fastest completions of a large scale, fully integrated citywide surveillance program, installing 13,720 cameras in 4 months.
This project has been a large success for Mexico City C5, contributing to Mexico City's larger ‘Citizen Safety’ mobile application. This mobile application facilitates content sharing for more effective neighbourhood watch and a panic SOS button. “Effective citywide surveillance is more than installing cameras in a few key locations, it’s about creating a platform that meets the unique needs of each municipality.”
Unique web application
The cameras are all operational, remotely monitored, and providing safety and security to citizens today
“In partnership with Eagle Eye Networks we leveraged the Eagle Eye Video API and SDK to customise a unique web application that is designed to integrate fixed, mobile body worn, and vehicle cameras into one interface, providing an unprecedented level of insight and awareness into our cities operations, ” said Jaime Abad Valdenebro, CEO, Omnicloud.mx.
4G connectivity with Eagle Eye Networks’ bandwidth optimisation was utilised in order to facilitate this quick deployment, installing approximately 250 cameras per day at its peak. The cameras are all operational, remotely monitored, and providing safety and security to citizens today.
Integration of new technologies
This fast-paced install occurred amidst the global supply chain challenges caused by COVID-19, however, Eagle Eye Networks’ strong partnership with both the Reseller, Omnicloud.mx, and suppliers provided alternatives and solutions to keep the project on schedule.
Eagle Eye Networks solution was chosen because the Eagle Eye Cloud Video API Platform provides an open solution that allows integration of new technologies (AI, advanced analytics, search, license plate recognition), new suppliers, and new cameras at any time. Future and cybersecurity proofing the city’s investment and eliminating the headaches associated with managing large premise based data centres was crucial in their decision.
City-wide surveillance project
Eagle Eye’s cloud video retention and massive on demand scalability make it ideal for large scale deployments"
“When deploying a city-wide surveillance project, scalability, retention, and cellular transmission must be considered. Eagle Eye’s cloud video retention and massive on demand scalability make it ideal for large scale deployments. To operate your own large data centre system for video recording is expensive and challenging.”
“With Eagle Eye’s subscription service we provide a more robust and lower cost answer for large scale deployments. Furthermore, our open platform provides a future proof solution, integrating AI, video analytics, and advanced search at the click of a mouse,” said Dean Drako, CEO of Eagle Eye Networks.
Cost-effective solution
“More than half of the world’s population resides in cities, creating an increased demand for smart, accurate insights to help streamline everyday operations including public safety, traffic flow management, infrastructure and transportation. Enormous amounts of data collection, aggregation, and storage are necessary to drive the deep analysis that is required to produce these smart insights.”
“The only way to efficiently manage this data is to aggregate and analyse in the cloud,” said Jeff Kessler, Managing Director of Imperial Capital and Publisher of the Security Industry Annual Report. The Eagle Eye Cloud is a robust, scalable and cost-effective solution, purpose-built to support the data storage and analysis demands that city-wide deployments require.