Eagle Eye Networks, the globally renowned company in cloud video surveillance solutions, has announced enhancements to the Eagle Eye Cloud Video Management System (Eagle Eye Cloud VMS), providing three Editions - Enterprise, Professional and Standard.
Customers can choose the Edition that best meets their needs, based on factors such as, number of locations, number of users, system complexity and regulatory requirements.
Eagle Eye cyber-secure cloud solutions
Eagle Eye Networks’ growing customer base includes organisations of all sizes and types
Eagle Eye Networks’ growing customer base includes organisations of all sizes and types that choose Eagle Eye cyber-secure cloud solutions, with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and analytics, for security and operational optimisation. Larger organisations have more complex needs, while smaller businesses appreciate simplicity. The Editions deliver on both of these needs.
“Our new Eagle Eye Cloud VMS Editions will propel customer and reseller success, by delivering the right solution for each customer, while ensuring customers have the flexibility to scale,” said Dean Drako, Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Eagle Eye Networks.
Eagle Eye Cloud VMS Editions
An overview of Eagle Eye Editions - Standard, Professional and Enterprise:
- Standard Edition - Designed for small businesses and franchisees, with a modest number of locations, the basic Standard Edition is for businesses that value recorded and live video access, using a browser or mobile device.
- Professional Edition - Designed for mid-sized (10 to 25+ locations) and rapidly growing security operations, the Professional Edition includes features to better manage large quantities of locations, users, and cameras.
- Enterprise Edition - Ideal for large, distributed and multi-national businesses, the Enterprise Edition supports an unlimited number of users, providing a sophisticated permissions solution, for access and video sharing. This Edition is ideal for customers, who require flexible user identity and access management, advanced operational reporting, and the capability to meet audit, process, and regulatory requirements.
All Eagle Eye Editions include the core functionality of Eagle Eye Networks renowned VMS, which:
- Gives customers the flexibility to adjust the portion of video stored in the Cloud and portion stored on-premises, ranging from 0 to 100 percent, using Eagle Eye Cloud-Premises Flex Storage.
- Ensures data protection and durability, with triple-redundant storage.
- Supports camera resolutions of up to 20 MP per camera and up to 10 years of retention of video.
- Provides unlimited integrations, with systems, such as point of sale and access control, using Eagle Eye Video API Platform.
- Supports the full spectrum of camera analytics and artificial intelligence (AI), cloud analytics and AI, and all the functions that customers might need to make their system fully functional and to deliver great operating results.
- Leverages existing infrastructure, by working with thousands of digital and analogue cameras, from all the major manufacturers.