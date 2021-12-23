Eagle Eye Networks, the pioneer in cloud video surveillance, has partnered with access control provider SALTO Systems to showcase its cloud video surveillance capabilities at the coworking and coliving facilities of La Pinada Lab in Valencia, Spain. This cooperation is designed to expand the ways video surveillance is used in coworking and coliving spaces.
In addition to security, video surveillance can foster collaboration and deliver insights into building usage and how visitors interact with the property.
Cloud access integration system
Eagle Eye Networks installed a cloud video surveillance system at La Pinada Lab to demonstrate the value of sharing video and the system’s ease of use. In 2022, Eagle Eye Networks and select technology partners will offer courses to professionals who work in the Smart Cities and Smart Buildings field.
The Eagle Eye Networks integration with SALTO cloud access control is a powerful example of the role that integrated security will play in providing holistic security and insights into buildings.
Camera monitoring and maintenance
The City of Elche has reduced the number of employees needed for camera monitoring and maintenance"
“We are excited to contribute to the La Pinada Lab initiative in Spain to foster innovation and collaboration,” said Rishi Lodhia, Managing Director, Eagle Eye Networks EMEA. “Our ecosystem of technology partners help expand the possibilities of our products and services, making them even more useful for our customers."
"After moving to Eagle Eye Networks, the City of Elche, Spain has reduced the number of employees needed for camera monitoring and maintenance, while city officials are gaining more insights from the cameras."
Integrated security solution
"In La Pinada Lab we go one step further to not only show the advantages of cloud video surveillance but how cloud video surveillance and cloud access control create an integrated security solution. Employees are able to focus on creativity, customer experience and innovation, the Eagle Eye Networks platform, with cloud access control from SALTO, provides ease-of-use and does the heavy lifting of maintaining the system.”
Christian Schmitz, Vertical Lead for Shared Living and WorkSpaces at SALTO Systems, said the solution gives La Pinada Lab the ability “to connect the dots between lifestyle and technology, allowing them to build the right tech infrastructure.”
Digitisation and automation
Use of Eagle Eye technology and SALTO’s keyless experience, identifying opportunities for new solutions"
SALTO and Eagle Eye Networks are joining La Pinada Lab’s partnership program as Project Partners. The first step is to incorporate both SALTO smart access products and technology and Eagle Eye Networks cloud video surveillance into the infrastructure of the La Pinada space, Schmitz said.
“And being installed in a lab, it is only natural to observe and experiment with the use of Eagle Eye technology and SALTO’s keyless experience, identifying opportunities for new solutions and the impact of digitisation and automation on daily life.”
Physical security
Miguel Tito Malone, Director of La Pinada Lab said, “A space like this only comes to life if you have the right partners in the ecosystem that want to drive collaboration and innovation. To have two state-of-the-art global partners like SALTO and Eagle Eye Networks is a real asset."
"They are leading the transformation of physical security, showing how cloud security is an important element of the building experience. Together with Eagle Eye Networks and SALTO we are able to deliver on our promise to foster collaboration in contemporary building design and usage.”
Video management system
Fernando Fernandez of TGT Consulting is the Eagle Eye Networks certified reseller who did the installation at La Pinada Lab. He said this “was one of my first installations of the Eagle Eye Cloud VMS (video management system) product and I am truly impressed with its capabilities and flexibility. Now I can offer my clients a broader range of services, from telecommunications to physical security as a service.”