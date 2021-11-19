Dortronics Systems Inc., an industry-renowned company in off-the-shelf and customised door control solutions, is featuring its new 9-door controller for affordable multi-door interlocks and mantrap applications, from 2 to 9 doors, as well as its complete line-up of touchless door control solutions, at ISC East 2021 exhibition, in booth #1030.
All of Dortronics’ product design and manufacturing operations are located at the company’s Sag Harbor, New York headquarters, which gives the company a unique ability to offer custom-fabricate a wide range of door control products, with fast turnaround times.
Dortronics’ products at ISC East 2021
Bryan Sanderford, National Sales Manager of Dortronics Systems, Inc., said “Our new 48900 Series PLC interlock Controller answers users’ demand for a cost-effective and easy to install mantrap solution for specialised retail environments, with high-value merchandise, like jewelry, in cannabis dispensaries, or in clean room environments, at bio-tech labs or pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities.”
Bryan Sanderford adds, “It’s a product developed in response to market demand, which has continued to differentiate Dortronics from the big box houses and offshore suppliers. At Dortronics, we specialise in delivering door control solutions with the performance, quality, and often customised features and aesthetics that installers need with fast turnaround times and at the right price.”
Dortronics’ 48900 PLC Interlock Controller
Dortronics’ 48900 PLC Interlock Controller is a cost-effective solution for implementing door interlock and mantrap systems, with up to nine doors. Under standard operating conditions, unlocking or opening one door automatically secures other designated doors, within the Interlock group.
The fully integrated single-board solution provides installers with complete control of all operating and configuration options, without the need for and expense of, complex software. The 48900 Series PLC Interlock Controller integrates with virtually any access control system, utilising dry contacts.
Dortronics 5278 Touchless Proximity Switch
Dortronics 5278 Touchless Proximity Switch utilises optical infrared technology with embedded sensors to pick up motion within a 4-inch range with an illuminated LED ring for visibility under low-light conditions. A simple wave of the hand activates the touchless switch.
The Dortronics 5278 Touchless Proximity Switch greatly decreases the potential to spread contagious diseases, since no actual hand contact is required to activate. These switches are often utilised with electronic locks and automatic door operators. The 5278 switch’s illuminated LED ring allows for visibility under low-light conditions.
Dortronics’ 6612 Request to Exit Motion Sensing Door Release
Dortronics’ 6612 Request to Exit Motion Sensing Door Release provides safe and immediate hands-free door release, and reliable fail-safe operation. It offers fast and accurate detection, with easy field adjustments, plus range and sensitivity controls, in order to assure maximum reliability.
Dual relay outputs are available to redundantly cut power to the electromagnetic lock, while simultaneously signaling an access control system to unlock the door. The 6612’s attractive, slim housing is ideal for mounting the unit inconspicuously above any door.