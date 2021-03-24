Dortronics Systems Inc., a company involved in off-the-shelf and customised door control solutions, can help facilities implement fast and highly cost-effective solutions to help combat the spread of infection with two of its latest products – the 5278 Touchless Proximity Switch and the 6612 Request to Exit Motion Sensing Door Release.
“Door surfaces’, including handles, bars, and knobs are vulnerable areas for disease transmission,” said Bryan Sanderford, National Sales Manager, Dortronics Systems, Inc. “Our touchless door control solutions deliver a convenient and extremely cost-effective way to help keep people safe from infections and viruses such as COVID-19.”
Touchless Door Solutions
Dortronics’ 5278 Touchless Proximity Switch utilises optical infrared technology, and the embedded sensors pick up motion within a 4” range. A simple wave of the hand activates the switch. No hand contact is required. The illuminated LED ring allows for visibility under low light conditions. A red LED signifies standby mode and turns green when activated.
The company’s 6612 Request to Exit Motion Sensing Door Release offers fast accurate detection with easy field adjustments, plus range and sensitivity control to assure maximum reliability. The slim design allows mounting of the unit inconspicuously above any door.
Both the 5278 Touchless Proximity Switch and 6612 Request to Exit Motion Sensing Door Release are in stock and ready to ship.