dormakaba has appointed Heather Torrey as the new Executive Vice President for the Americas region. Torrey joins the company from Honeywell, where she held the position of General Manager for the Security and Access Solutions division across the Americas.

Torrey is recognised for her expertise as a transformative leader with significant experience in managing commercial organisations. Her background includes handling complex channel structures and working in various international settings, including more than ten years in the Asia-Pacific region.

Focus on customer engagement

“Heather joins us at a pivotal time as we accelerate our growth strategy across North America,” stated Steve Bewick, Chief Commercial Officer at dormakaba. “Her proven ability to drive transformation and build strong, collaborative teams will be instrumental as we continue to deliver value to our customers and partners.”

Torrey will be based in Indianapolis, the location of dormakaba’s Americas headquarters

In her role, Torrey will be tasked with developing and implementing dormakaba's commercial strategies within the Americas. Her responsibilities also include enhancing customer engagement and ensuring that regional operations align with the company’s global priorities. Torrey will be based in Indianapolis, the location of dormakaba’s Americas headquarters.

Education and succession

Heather Torrey is an alumna of Cornell University, holding a bachelor’s degree, and has completed the Director’s Course at the Australian Institute of Company Directors. She takes over the role from Ben Brydges, who will leave dormakaba at the end of 2025.