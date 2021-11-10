Even if the user is not at home and children have locked themselves out or the courier wants to deliver a parcel, With DoorBird that is no longer a problem.
Every time someone rings the doorbell the user will get a push notification on the smartphone or tablet. Via the DoorBird App, the user can talk to visitors and also see them live in HD quality. The user will never miss a visitor again. With DoorBird, the user is on the move and yet at home, even if a burglar rings at the door to check if someone is at home.
A smart home starts at the front door
DoorBird is the smart solution for the house entrance. Simply connect the DoorBird IP Video Door Station to the smartphone and talk to the visitor – from anywhere. The IP Video Door Station can be used as a stand-alone unit or can be integrated into an existing
- Smart Home platform: Even existing classic installations such as an electric door opener can still be used and controlled via the DoorBird
Quality made in Germany
All DoorBird products are designed, developed, and produced by Bird Home Automation GmbH in Berlin, Germany. DoorBird manufactures all products with the greatest care and precision and delivers them to customers all over the world.
Advantages
- Open API
Local interface for integration with third-party systems and SIP
- Video and audio call
On smartphones, tablets (iOS, Android), IP and landline phones (SIP)
- Smart Transmission Mode (STM)
Real-time audio/video communication, optimised for mobile devices via WiFi, 3G, 4G, 5G
- Smart Home & NVR compatible
Control4, Loxone, Crestron, Synology, AVM FRITZ!Fon, URC, QNAP, RTI, ELAN, Fibaro, Bang & Olufsen and others
- Microphone
Clear voice transmission
- Automatic door buzzer
For use in medical offices and office environments
- Free visitor history
The store still images for free, optional video recording available
- Individual action schedules, eg.:
RFID card “ABC” has only access on Wednesday from 9 am until 11 am
4D motion sensor switches on external lamp between 9 pm and 6 am
- Geofencing
Automatic door and gate opening when returning home
- Night vision
With 12 Infrared LEDs
- HDTV Video
Ultra wide-angle, hemispheric lens, 180°
- Light sensor
For night vision mode
- Fingerprint reader
Supported number of fingerprints: 50
Status LED (RGB)
Touch sensor
- Noise reduction and echo cancellation (AEC, ANR)
- RFID reader
Configurable remotely via App (e.g. time frame)
- Motion sensor with 4D technology
Distance up to 10 m adjustable via App (interval: 1 m)
- Call button
With backlit nameplate
- Easy connection to the network
Connection via a network cable or bell wire via 2-Wire Ethernet PoE Converter “DooBird A1071” (PoE, network data)
- Two freely configurable bi-stable switching relays
Two doors or gates can be controlled via an app
Status configurable via App: temporary or permanent circuit
Biometric identification with a human touch
DoorBird brings biometric performance and security and a capacitive touch sensor for IP door stations
DoorBird cooperates only with the best of its class: The fingerprint reader is equipped with the technology of Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints™), a Biometrics Company, with its roots in Sweden. Fingerprints™ technology is found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications and is used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch.
The solution by DoorBird brings together superior biometric performance and security, a high standard of quality components, and a capacitive touch sensor for IP door stations and IP access control units.
Remote configuration
The enrollment of a new fingerprint is done comfortably via the app or its web-based dashboard. A fingerprint can also be deleted remotely in real-time in case the access has to be revoked.
Using DoorBird’s fingerprint reader, the user can restrict access authorisation to specific days and times. This way, the user determines who can enter the home or building and when. The user can also define individually per fingerprint which action should be executed, e.g. trigger relay 1 or relay 2, trigger an IP I/O door controller, call an HTTP(s) URL, arm or disarm an alarm system, open a smart lock or trigger a building automation system event.
Weatherproof sensor
The fingerprint reader is specially designed for areas exposed to strong outdoor weather conditions.
The touch sensor is effectively superior to line-based readers in terms of security, comfort, and speed, and it also allows a lower installation height.
Data-privacy and security
The fingerprint reader has a locking mechanism that prevents attempts at manipulation
The reader does not store any fingerprint images. It stores only one template per fingerprint in form of a mathematically calculated hash value. Biometric features are not transmitted to the DoorBird Door Station, the app, or the cloud. Thus, the system meets the highest data protection and data security standards.
In addition, the fingerprint reader has a locking mechanism that prevents attempts at manipulation, temporarily locking the system after 5 unauthorised access attempts. To increase the security, even more, the fingerprint reader has no built-in relays. Instead, the user can securely release a detached relay with the DoorBird I/O Door Controller A1081, which is connected to a DoorBird IP Video Door Station.
Fingerprint reader features
- Touch sensor
- Configurable via App or web-based dashboard
- Status LED (RGB)
- Fully integrated into DoorBird IP Video Door Stations
- 1,000 times more secure than a 4-digit keypad PIN code
- Manipulation prevention system
- Event history with timestamp
- No more misplaced, forgotten, lost, or stolen keys are possible
- No unauthorised use of PIN codes or RFID key fobs is possible, a fingerprint is unique per person
- Personalised time frames and actions
- Sensor area is resistant to household substances and liquids: water, carbonated soft drinks, orange juice, coffee, oil, petrol, soap, sweat
- Supported number of fingerprints (template storage): 50
- Compatible with DoorBird IP Video Door Stations of the D21x and D11x series