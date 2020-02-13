Tamworth-based trade association, the Door and Hardware Federation (DHF), is reflecting on what has been one of its most successful years to date. In 2015, the pro-active federation had under 300 members on its books, but just alone in the past five years that number has seen considerable growth across every area of the organisation with more than 500 members. It remains the oldest trade association in the industry, and the ‘go to’ body for technical knowledge, information, advice, and practical help as well as training.
Highlights from 2019 for DHF include:
- A successful collaboration with Secured by Design (SBD) and the Fire Industry Association (FIA) in March, to publish a joint document on fire safety. The publication, A Guide for Selecting Flat Entrance Doorsets - A publication for housing associations, landlords, building owners and local authorities in England, brings together the best industry advice in one straightforward document, highlighting the fundamental issues of fire safety and security for those selecting fire doorsets and enabling greater clarity in an increasingly complex market. It goes without saying that DHF’s voice has been one of the most effective in its drive for third-party certification of manufacture, installation, maintenance and inspection of fire, smoke and security doorsets.
- Continuing to lead the industry through training. In the past year alone, nearly 1000 people have been trained by DHF, with more than 450 candidates attending the two-day safety diploma courses and the same number of learners opting for the Level 2 Award one-day safety training courses. In 2019, 100 inspection and installation of metal or timber fire door courses were held in conjunction with BRE Academy. More than 3200 individuals have now completed at least one of DHF’s safety training courses, whether a diploma or Award course. In July, it announced the launch of its first one-day public Automated Gate Group Level 2 Award Course in Ireland.
- DHF ‘set the industry standard’ in July, by becoming the very first UK organisation to offer an official theory-based qualification for three of the industries it serves. The one-day ABBE-accredited Level 2 Award for those working in the automated gate, industrial door and domestic garage door sectors, is approved and regulated by Ofqual, the Government Office of Examination Regulation. ABBE (Awarding Body of the Built Environment) is the UK’s renowned awarding organisation providing qualifications for the built environment. Qualifications are offered through its network of assessment centres, approved against a set of national criteria, laid down by Ofqual, the regulator of qualifications, tests and examinations in England.
- The launch of CSCS cards in November in collaboration with the Automatic Door Suppliers Association (ADSA). Whilst not a legislative requirement, CSCS cards provide evidence that individuals working on construction sites have the relevant training and qualifications for the job that they are doing. The CSCS card offered by DHF is for anyone who needs to access a construction site to work specifically with industrial doors, domestic garage doors, automated gates & traffic barriers and metal or timber fire doors and is an important step toward a safer and more compliant industry.
DHF’s accomplishments in 2019
“There is little doubt that DHF’s accomplishments in 2019 have been achieved as a result of its hands-on team, and the expertise and efforts of the federation’s staff,” says DHF’s CEO, Bob Perry, adding “In 2019, we expanded the workforce to 13 employees (plus five consultants) and raised our profile in the industry and the press”.
Bob adds, “In October, we announced the arrival of two new team members: Craig Wilde, who has joined as the new Membership Manager, and new Senior Training & Compliance Officer, Steve Hill, taking the training and technical advice team to three. A four-strong administration team continues to support Commercial Manager, Patricia Sowsbery-Stevens, General Manager and Secretary, Michael Skelding and Administration Manager, Kay Scattergood.”
Best practices
“DHF continues to flourish year-on-year and 2019 was no exception,” concludes Bob. “A strong and highly skilled team, innovative industry ‘firsts’, an enduring commitment to training, and supporting our members through challenging legislation has helped to underpin our reputation as a centre of excellence. Raising standards and promoting best practice through training and compliance will always be our number one priority. We look forward to developing these initiatives even further as 2020 progresses.”