DITEK, the provider of surge protection solutions is featuring state-of-the-art technology at ISC West 2021, July 19-21 in Las Vegas. DITEK surge protectors are the first line of defence against power surges and spikes caused by lightning or other sources.
DITEK solutions protect critical electrical systems—from fire alarms to video surveillance—by safely diverting excess voltage to the ground, avoiding costly repairs and downtime. DITEK’s vast array of solutions gives system designers, engineers, and installers peace of mind that equipment will remain safe from the damaging effects of power surges and spikes in voltage.
Critical electronic equipment
"Surge protection is the most vital and affordable way to safeguard critical electronic equipment and avoid downtime," said Jason Klein, National Sales Manager, DITEK. "Having a security or fire alarm system fail without warning is costly and dangerous. Our wide range of solutions ensures critical systems remain up and running at all times."
DITEK's DTK-120X12 combines protection for 120V system power with protection
Total Surge Solution for Fire Alarm Systems – DITEK's DTK-120X12 combines protection for 120V system power with protection for up to 12 low voltage circuits, eliminating unnecessary damage caused by power surges and spikes. This unique and compact new combination simplifies implementation of comprehensive surge protection for fire alarm systems while providing remote monitoring of surge protection status using dry contacts. The convenient, modular plug-in design simplifies the installation of surge protection modules and allows for easy replacement when needed.
Complete system protection
The combination of complete system protection along with high-quality construction and field-replaceable modules makes this new offering a perfect fit for protecting fire alarm systems and control panels. Expanded Versa-Module, Low Voltage Surge Protection – DITEK’s new modular surge protection solution provides tailored multi-voltage protection for all varieties of low-voltage electronic systems.
The DTK-VM2 enclosures offer 4, 8, and 24 channel options that accept a wide array of rapid-replacement modules designed to protect any combination of signalling, data, and low voltage power circuits from 5V up to 130V. All of the enclosures in this series accept any combination of modules equipped with either RJ45 or screw terminal connections, and all feature single-point grounding for simple and fast installation and service.
Comprehensive surge protection
This unique and compact new solution simplifies the implementation of comprehensive surge protection
This unique and compact new solution simplifies the implementation of comprehensive surge protection for all kinds of critical electronic systems, including surveillance, access control, fire, fuel dispensing, point-of-sale, communications, industrial controls, audio, and more. The versatility of the new DTK-VM2 series enables installers to provide the ideal electrical surge protection for every part of a system.
UPS Products – DITEK's online, uninterruptible power supplies (UPS) offer reliable surge protection and double conversion technology that enables equipment to withstand the harshest power quality conditions, such as surges, spikes, brownouts and total power loss. This compact and economical UPS series is available in 1kVA - 3kVA models, and offers rack or tower configuration. They also feature USB and Ethernet interfaces as well as an intuitive LCD display.
Industrial network switches
DITEK’s UPS products provide cost-effective and reliable performance for network servers, back-office computers, point-of-sale devices, and similar mission-critical equipment. Network Switches, Injectors and Extenders – In addition to DITEK's surge protection division, DITEK Networks supplies IT professionals and security integrators with advanced networking hardware— including PoE+ network switches, extenders, and injectors; as well as Gigabit PoE+ industrial network switches designed for harsh industrial environments.
All switches are able to use existing network cables and feature Green Ethernet power-saving technology that deactivates unused ports and adjusts power levels. This new line gives IT professionals and security integrators a new choice for cost-efficient, easy-to-install powered networks.