The organising committee of the Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX 2024) has announced Fincantieri as the ‘Diamond Sponsor’ for its eighth edition, taking place from 4 to 6 March 2024 at the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC).

Under the patronage of HH Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, DIMDEX 2024 is proudly hosted and organised by the Qatar Armed Forces and will be held in 2024 under the theme “Igniting the Future of Maritime Security and Beyond.”

Diamond Sponsor signing

A signing ceremony for announcing the ‘Diamond Sponsor’ took place at the Qatar Ministry of Defence in the presence of Staff Lieutenant General (Pilot) Salem bin Hamad bin Mohammed bin Aqeel Al Nabit, Chief of Staff of Qatar Armed Forces.

The agreement was inked by Staff Brigadier (Sea) Abdulbaqi Saleh Al-Ansari, Chairman of DIMDEX and Eng. Mauro Manzini, Vice President Sales, Naval Vessels Business Unit at Fincantieri.

Strategic alliances

Staff Lieutenant General (Pilot) Salem bin Hamad bin Mohammed bin Aqeel Al Nabit, Chief of Staff of Qatar Armed Forces, said, “As we proudly pen this partnership with Fincantieri, we reaffirm our shared vision and collaboration."

"This partnership stands as a testament to the longstanding bond we've cultivated, and we look forward to achieving a remarkable impact in this domain. Our strategic alliances are pivotal in advancing the capabilities of the Qatar Armed Forces, ensuring the successful accomplishment of our missions.”

Robust partnership

Commenting on the sponsorship agreement, Staff Brigadier (Sea) Abdulbaqi Saleh Al-Ansari, Chairman of DIMDEX stated, “As DIMDEX continues its legacy of success this year, we are honoured to reaffirm our robust partnership with Fincantieri, a powerhouse in global shipbuilding."

"Their continuous support has been instrumental in making our event a resounding success and has played a key role in our journey toward achieving excellence in the field of defence and maritime security. Together, we anticipate even greater accomplishments as we forge ahead with our shared commitment to advancing industry standards.”

A unique and global platform

ENG. Mauro Manzini, Vice President of Sales, Naval Vessels Business Unit, Fincantieri, said, "We are proud to attend DIMDEX once again and to confirm our presence as a Diamond Sponsor."

"In such a complex and rapidly evolving geopolitical landscape, events like DIMDEX provide a unique and global platform to the entire sector, allowing companies and stakeholders to meet, exchange, and share ideas and insights for the future of our industry."

Naval construction programme

"Fincantieri’s relationship with Qatar Emiri Naval Forces is among our most relevant and fruitful ones, both thanks to the prominent naval construction program we are carrying out and to the company for after-sales activities which we have established in the country: occurrences such as this one represent yet another opportunity to strengthen and develop our strategic partnership with the State of Qatar."

"By supporting one of the world’s pioneering exhibitions in the sector, we continue to play an active role in the development of the international defence and security community.”

Fincantieri

Fincantieri is a pioneer in the construction and transformation of cruise, naval, oil & gas, and wind offshore vessels

Fincantieri has been a sponsor of the previous three editions of DIMDEX, highlighting the group’s long-standing relationship with the show and its larger collaboration with the State of Qatar.

Fincantieri is one of the world’s largest shipbuilding groups and is a pioneer in the construction and transformation of cruise, naval, oil & gas, and wind offshore vessels, as well as in the production of systems and component equipment, after-sales services and marine interiors solutions. The group has built a strong reputation in the management of challenging projects and has become an industry reference in infrastructures, as well as an important partner in digital technologies and cybersecurity, electronics, and advanced systems.

DIMDEX 2024

With less than 50 days left to the launch of the eighth edition of DIMDEX 2024, the organising committee is continuously working to deliver a premier exhibition and conference, as a must-attend event on the global maritime defence and security calendar.

DIMDEX will once again prove to be more than just an exhibition, further bolstering Doha's position as a growing business hub and providing global vendors, visitors, and guests with valuable commercial opportunities to significant markets, as well as a dynamic networking and business platform.