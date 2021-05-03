Digital Watchdog (DW®), the pioneer in digital recorders, surveillance cameras and related management software, announces the appointment of three new Sales Engineers and one new Field Engineer to support the DW sales team and partner integrators.
As a DW Field Engineer, Julian Garcia is primarily responsible to help with Technical Support escalations. In addition, as DW Sales Engineers, Joseph Koehl, Bobby Dick and Rafael Saenz help with the planning of systems and overcoming technical issues with existing systems, create training materials and author technical collateral.
“The increasing demand for Digital Watchdog products is commensurate with our customers’ growing needs for technical sales support,” said Steve Adamczak, Vice President of Sales — North America, Digital Watchdog. “With the popularity of our Channel Partner Program and its many benefits, we are pleased to build our staff of sales engineers to meet our customers’ sales and support needs.”
A U.S. Marine Corps veteran, most recently Mr. Garcia was Technical Support Specialist III at Panasonic Avionics where he attended to in-flight aircraft experiencing connectivity issues. He previously oversaw and trained technical support personnel on CCTV products as Technical Support Supervisor at Hunt Electronics.
Earlier in his career, Mr. Garcia supported the entire Latin-American customer base with all their technical support requirements as Field Applications Engineer at EverFocus Electronics and was MOC Controller (Management of Change) and Customer Support Manager at Rockwell Collins Passenger Systems. He joins DW with more than 20 years of networking and video surveillance system technical experience.
Mr. Koehl will have a primary focus as a Sales Engineer for the Central United States. Most recently, he was Product Support Manager for Stanley Security where he selected and validated potential product solutions. Mr. Koehl was previously a Product Support Technician for Stanley. He was HP System Administrator and Business Analyst for HH Gregg Appliances, as well as the company’s IT Team Leader. Mr. Koehl joins DW with more than 20 years of industry technical experience.
Mr. Dick will have a primary focus as a Sales Engineer for the Southern United States. Most recently, he was with Hikvision USA where he served in multiple capacities including Sales Engineer, Product Test Engineer and Director of Learning and Development. Mr. Dick joins DW with more than 20 years of industry technical experience.
Mr. Saenz will have a primary focus as a Sales Engineer for the Western United States. Most recently, he worked at Hikvision in Technical Support. His experience is in technical support and customer service. Mr. Saenz has multiple certifications for computer networking. He joins DW with more than 12 years of industry technical experience.