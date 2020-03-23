Digital Monitoring Products, Inc. (DMP) has announced that its XR Series control panels have added an intelligent new layer of security and awareness, giving users the ability to selectively monitor their properties and capture video for specific activities.
Now, users can choose from a variety of specific camera analytic events they want to be made aware of, either by an email, text message or push notification to their Virtual Keypad app. These events can also be sent to a control station receiver from the control panel over network or cellular path.
Smart camera video analytics
These video analytics maximise the value invested in a video system by alerting users and their monitoring centers of potential security risks before or as they occur, such as detecting loitering in a parking lot or a perimeter breach after hours.
A business owner might want to receive an alert, for instance, when a perimeter line is crossed, whether it’s a fence or an invisible line at the edge of an un-fenced campus environment. Analytics can detect a person or object crossing over that line in the camera’s view, triggering a notification.
Integration of video, intrusion and access in one system
Once the control panel becomes aware of the video analytics, many new opportunities will present themselves"
Customers will now be able to receive the event analytics from these cameras. “Once the control panel becomes aware of the video analytics, many new opportunities will present themselves,” says Mark Hillenburg, Vice President of Marketing for Digital Monitoring Products, Inc. (DMP), further adding, “For example, the video event could trigger other panel actions, such as locking a door or turning on a light. These new smart video analytics are a very important step forward as intrusion, access and video are elegantly blended to make smarter systems.”
While the panel notifies users of the camera events, the monitoring center’s receiver also gets the event. Notifications to the control center receiver include the analytic event definitions and also include the name of the camera that has detected activity. By delivering this type of meaningful information, it can be logged and acted upon outside of the video system.
New integration opportunities
Currently, the XR panel has this integrator connection and supports smart analytics with Open Eye cameras. New opportunities are available to other video manufacturers who are interested.