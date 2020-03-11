Digital Monitoring Products to showcase its expanded line of access enclosures at ISC West 2020

Download PDF version
For any access control job up to 96 doors, the user will soon be able to streamline the installations by centralising the power supply and access control modules, all in one secure enclosure. At this year’s ISC Show, don’t miss DMP’s expanded line of access enclosures, giving users multiple access system options to meet their applications.

The new enclosures will allow the user to install multiple DMP access control modules and power supply, all together in one place. “This is something our dealers have requested, and we’re excited to deliver,” says Brad Tucker, vice president of product management and support for DMP.

Offering an eight-door configuration

They’ll have the ability to replace several enclosures with just one — there’s no need to string cable from box to box — everything is centralised in one place, making installations go more quickly. Also, customers will appreciate the fact that less wall space is taken up.”

DMP offers an eight-door configuration with a power supply for quick setup

Depending on the requirements, DMP offers an eight-door configuration with a power supply for quick setup, or a 16-door configuration for larger installations. Each enclosure has mounting plates that are removable so one can hang the enclosure for pre-wire phase, then come back with the electronics for trim out. “Our dealers have always had the flexibility of mounting our 734 access control modules at the door or in a central location,” Tucker explains.

Access control modules

Now, in cases where they want to install in a centralised manner or are doing a retrofit of an existing system, this allows them to accommodate many of our access control modules, all in a secure enclosure.”

By taking the centralised approach, many technicians agree that future service is easier. It’s easy to see and locate all of the wiring and see how the installation is done. And, DMP’s new design includes wire management anchors for easily making the installations look clean and organised. Don’t miss a preview of the new line of DMP enclosures at this year’s ISC show.

