For customers who service banks, Digital Monitoring Products, Inc. (DMP) offers an affordable way to bring ATM vestibule access control to their facilities. Digital Monitoring Products’ new 734B Bin Code Access Control Module installs just like any of the company’s access control modules. And like all DMP access control solutions, it's designed with customised functionality and added flexibility.

734B Bin Code Access Module

In combination with a magstripe reader, the 734B allows banks to restrict access into their ATM vestibules and lobbies only to their customers with valid bank cards. With the 734B, banks don’t have to program user codes for every single customer of the bank.

A single Bank Identification Number (BIN) can be programmed into the panel and used as the basis for access control. To control access, the module processes the bank card’s BIN that can be up to eight digits long.

Customised Functionality

One of the best things about adding BIN code support is that there is no need to grant users any new credentials. The 734 allows them to use the same bank cards for access that they’re accustomed to using at the ATM itself.

Furthermore, the 734B is compatible with any swipe-based magstripe reader, which supports the ABA Track 2 data from the bank card. “The 734 provides the interface between the reader and the panel,” explains DMP’s Corporate Trainer Adam Barton. “So, you’re free to use any ABA Track 2 magstripe reader that’s readily available.”

Added Flexibility

With the 734B, your customer can take advantage of schedules and remote locking. This gives them the flexibility to schedule an ATM vestibule to be locked during banking hours and unlocked for their patrons’ convenience when banks are closed. Other powerful access control features include the ability to run reports, make users inactive and use Entré or Virtual Keypad Access to easily change BIN codes.

These features are available whether the BIN codes are programmed as user codes and either processed at the panel or processed locally from the access control module. For added flexibility, the 734B can also be programmed as a standalone door control module without requiring a panel.

Enhanced data security

For a bank’s customers, the 734B offers security that’s also convenient. And for the banks, the 734B allows them to review events. They can see how many of their competitor’s customers might be attempting to use that ATM, which helps guide them in their marketing decisions.