DigiCert has announced the launch of a locally-hosted version of its DigiCert ONE platform in India, aiming to provide secure and compliant digital trust services within the nation. This move aligns with DigiCert’s commitment to India’s digital transformation and data sovereignty objectives, especially as businesses manage increasingly complex digital ecosystems.

Focus on regulatory compliance

The India-specific DigiCert ONE platform allows organisations to handle digital trust operations domestically, ensuring adherence to regulatory, performance, and data sovereignty mandates.

The country’s regulatory framework, known for its complexity, compels enterprises across sectors like banking, insurance, healthcare, and telecom to adhere to guidelines from various bodies, including RBI, SEBI, IRDAI, and CERT-In. By consolidating crucial trust functions onto a single platform, the solution offers a scalable foundation that streamlines compliance, enhances performance, and aligns with evolving national standards.

Indian engineering hub

James Cook, APAC Group Vice President at DigiCert, emphasised India’s role in the company’s global growth plan by affirming, “India is central to DigiCert’s global growth and innovation strategy.”

With over 350 digital trust professionals in India, DigiCert boasts its largest workforce base in the region

The firm operates significant engineering and support operations in Bangalore and Pune, employing nearly three-quarters of its engineering staff in the country. These teams are instrumental in developing and managing DigiCert’s trust infrastructure to secure global digital networks. With over 350 digital trust professionals in India, DigiCert boasts its largest workforce base in the region.

Corporate engagement and growth

DigiCert has seen a substantial expansion of its customer base in India, serving thousands through direct and partner channels. Over the past year, the company has significantly boosted its operations, integrating major enterprise clients and expanding its reach across sectors like IT, BFSI, eCommerce, and travel. Hosting DigiCert ONE in India enhances the company’s capability to support these clients by addressing data residency and performance requirements.

Future readiness

Anant Deshpande, Regional Vice President for India & ASEAN at DigiCert, noted, “This local deployment simplifies adoption for both customers and partners.” The establishment of DigiCert ONE in India aims to meet current regulatory and operational needs while laying the groundwork for future advancements, such as reduced certificate lifecycles and post-quantum readiness. This initiative is part of DigiCert’s broader strategy to provide localised DigiCert ONE instances globally, with current operations in regions including Australia, Europe, Japan, and the United States.