DigiCert has announced the launch of a locally-hosted version of its DigiCert ONE platform in India, aiming to provide secure and compliant digital trust services within the nation. This move aligns with DigiCert’s commitment to India’s digital transformation and data sovereignty objectives, especially as businesses manage increasingly complex digital ecosystems.
Focus on regulatory compliance
The India-specific DigiCert ONE platform allows organisations to handle digital trust operations domestically, ensuring adherence to regulatory, performance, and data sovereignty mandates.
The country’s regulatory framework, known for its complexity, compels enterprises across sectors like banking, insurance, healthcare, and telecom to adhere to guidelines from various bodies, including RBI, SEBI, IRDAI, and CERT-In. By consolidating crucial trust functions onto a single platform, the solution offers a scalable foundation that streamlines compliance, enhances performance, and aligns with evolving national standards.
Indian engineering hub
James Cook, APAC Group Vice President at DigiCert, emphasised India’s role in the company’s global growth plan by affirming, “India is central to DigiCert’s global growth and innovation strategy.”
With over 350 digital trust professionals in India, DigiCert boasts its largest workforce base in the region
The firm operates significant engineering and support operations in Bangalore and Pune, employing nearly three-quarters of its engineering staff in the country. These teams are instrumental in developing and managing DigiCert’s trust infrastructure to secure global digital networks. With over 350 digital trust professionals in India, DigiCert boasts its largest workforce base in the region.
Corporate engagement and growth
DigiCert has seen a substantial expansion of its customer base in India, serving thousands through direct and partner channels. Over the past year, the company has significantly boosted its operations, integrating major enterprise clients and expanding its reach across sectors like IT, BFSI, eCommerce, and travel. Hosting DigiCert ONE in India enhances the company’s capability to support these clients by addressing data residency and performance requirements.
Future readiness
Anant Deshpande, Regional Vice President for India & ASEAN at DigiCert, noted, “This local deployment simplifies adoption for both customers and partners.” The establishment of DigiCert ONE in India aims to meet current regulatory and operational needs while laying the groundwork for future advancements, such as reduced certificate lifecycles and post-quantum readiness. This initiative is part of DigiCert’s broader strategy to provide localised DigiCert ONE instances globally, with current operations in regions including Australia, Europe, Japan, and the United States.
DigiCert, a pioneer in intelligent trust, announces the availability of a locally-hosted version of DigiCert ONE in India, delivering secure, compliant, and high-performance digital trust services entirely within the country’s borders.
The new deployment reinforces DigiCert’s long-term investment in India and supports the country’s digital transformation and data sovereignty priorities as enterprises scale increasingly complex digital ecosystems.
Evolving regulatory expectations
India-based DigiCert ONE enables organisations to manage digital trust operations locally while meeting regulatory, performance, and data sovereignty requirements. India’s regulatory environment is among the most complex in the world, with enterprises in banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, and telecommunications often required to comply with guidance from multiple authorities simultaneously, including RBI, SEBI, IRDAI, and CERT-In.
By bringing critical trust functions together on a single platform, the deployment provides a scalable foundation for trust at enterprise scale, helping organisations reduce compliance friction, improve performance, and align with national standards and evolving regulatory expectations.
Spanning core engineering
“India is central to DigiCert’s global growth and innovation strategy,” said James Cook, APAC Group Vice President at DigiCert. “Investing in a local DigiCert ONE instance reflects our long-term commitment to India and enables customers to operate with the performance, compliance, and confidence required from day one while preparing for what’s next.”
India has long been central to DigiCert’s global strategy. Nearly three-quarters of DigiCert’s engineering talent is based in India within its Bangalore and Pune offices. These teams design, build, and operate the trust infrastructure that secures the global internet, spanning core engineering, product management, IT, customer success, order management, finance, legal, and sales. DigiCert currently employs more than 350 digital trust associates in India, making it the company’s largest employee base worldwide.
Largest enterprise customers
DigiCert serves thousands of customers across India through direct and partner-led engagements. Over the past year, the company has more than doubled its business in the country, onboarded its largest enterprise customers, and added dozens of new logos across sectors including IT and IT-enabled services (ITES), banking and financial services (BFSI), eCommerce, retail, and travel.
DigiCert ONE in India strengthens DigiCert’s ability to support these customers at scale while accelerating growth by removing barriers tied to data residency, governance, and performance.
Post-quantum readiness
“This local deployment simplifies adoption for both customers and partners,” said Anant Deshpande, Regional Vice President, India & ASEAN at DigiCert. “Hosting DigiCert ONE in India helps organisations meet regulatory and operational needs now, while building a foundation for changes ahead—from reduced certificate lifecycles to post-quantum readiness.”
The India launch builds on DigiCert’s global strategy of delivering DigiCert ONE through local instances to meet regional compliance and sovereignty needs. In addition to India, DigiCert operates local DigiCert ONE instances in Australia, Europe, Japan, and the United States.