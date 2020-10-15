Branded as ‘The New DICE’, DICE Corporation is changing the perception of monitoring and providing the industry with a game-changing way of doing business.
‘The New DICE’
'The New DICE' is part of the company’s future roadmap, kicking off a multi-million-dollar investment in new technologies, products and services that include IoT solutions, Artificial Intelligence, machine learning, analytics, integrated audio and video, and much more.
Going beyond basic security monitoring, these powerful technologies that the company has developed will unlock the key for command centres and integrators, to provide a whole new world of automated and smart services, which also means increased RMR and reduced operational time and resources.
Re- inventing and building on history of innovation
Fresh, modern and professional, the New DICE embodies an organisation that is re-inventing itself, but is still very committed to the security industry. The new identity builds upon the company’s history of innovation and quality, but also opens doors to the future.
“This extensive re-branding represents evolving changes and DICE is changing because the world around us is changing,” said Avi Lupo, Co-President of DICE Corporation, adding “We are redefining who we are, driving change and helping to shape the future of the industry.”
Event management platforms
As part of the re-branding initiative, DICE has developed several new event management platforms as well as products for integrated business operations, resiliency, telecom, video, and mobile that offer the industry unified solutions to empower their businesses.
For non-DICE customers, many of the solutions, including interactive video monitoring, disaster recovery, telecom, cyber security, and cloud hosting can interface with any central station software.
Re-designed website
Showcasing 'The New DICE' is a completely re-designed website featuring a clean design, enhanced content, and improved functionally. The updated website allows better communication with customers and serves as a front door to people, who are not yet familiar with DICE Corporation’s state-of-the-art solutions.
Also, new to the website are re-organised product categories, an industries section with additional resources, recommendations, and case studies that will outline how users in a wide range of areas successfully utilise the company’s technology.
Virtual introductory events to promote re-branding
“The New DICE is a major milestone for the company as the IoT and video interactive market accelerates and opens a unique opportunity for the security industry to step into the future,” added Avi Lupo.
To promote the New DICE, the company is planning to hold virtual introductory events and marketing initiatives across the media.