DICE Corporation (The New DICE Corporation) is empowering security integration companies with Matrix Integrator, a cloud-based video event monitoring, surveillance, and alarm notification suite for any video system, anywhere, and at any time.
Interactive video monitoring
For the first time, security integrators can directly provide end-users with automatic and managed interactive video monitoring services, while also controlling their business operations at the same time. “In the past, DICE Corporation has been perceived solely as an automation software company for monitoring stations,” explained Avi Lupo, DICE Corporation Co-President.
Avi Lupo adds, “However, the security industry has evolved from just a basic alarm panel and a central station providing simple alarm services. With the New DICE’s Matrix Integrator and our new technologies, we are offering integration companies, and the industry as a whole, a new way of doing business.”
Matrix Integrator
Matrix Integrator is a complete platform with managed services, such as video verification and remote guarding
Matrix Integrator is a complete platform with managed services, such as video verification, remote guarding, virtual guard tours, business management and virtual doorman, all using advanced video analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and cloud recording of events.
Other services provided via Matrix Integrator include object detection and human behaviour analysis with real-time notification. Flexible, scalable, and easy to implement and use, Matrix Integrator not only offers a new way of selling CCTV, but also at the same time, provides recurring additional revenue (RMR) every month.
Integrated with DICE’s exclusive hybrid technology
Using DICE Corporation’s exclusive hybrid technology, integrators can bridge to a professional central monitoring station of their choice at any given moment and any time.
Many event applications can go directly to an end user’s cell phone and/or to cloud video recording. Integration companies can also choose to bridge to a professional monitoring station of their choice to monitor accounts at night, weekends, or 24/7.
SaaS, PaaS and IaaS technology in the Cloud
“Central stations are not required but it is an option. Some services are managed and require operators to handle them, while others are automatic and can be provided without staff,” said Avi Lupo, adding “So central stations are providing managed services for the integrator, but the technology and control is in the hands of the integration company.”
All Software as a Service (SaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) technology, including receivers, reside in the Cloud at DICE’s secure UL/ULC data centre.
Unified platform to control PTZ and IP cameras
New technologies allow DICE Corporation to move the ‘smart’ from the camera to the cloud
New technologies allow DICE Corporation to move the ‘smart’ from the camera to the cloud. Any camera or Network Video Recorder (regardless of the manufacturer) can provide video analytics without the need to invest in expensive new technology.
The unified platform also provides controls for all IP cameras, PTZ cameras, and field devices, as well as one-click camera views. Plus, because the platform is on the Cloud, there are automatic version updates.
Remote modification and interactive services
The bottom line is that there is a minimal upfront cost for both integrators and end-users in installing a new system. Furthermore, in most cases, the integrator has no need to return to the site to upgrade the system and provide these new interactive services.
“The world is changing and so is the industry,” stated Avi Lupo, Dice Corporation’s Co-President, adding “Matrix Integrator is a new, innovative way of selling CCTV with many advantages. This is an opportunity for integrators to benefit from a competitive edge and change before they have to.”