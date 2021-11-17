The New DICE Corporation announces Calipsa’s false alarm filtering solution is integrated with Matrix Interactive.
While the two companies both offer video analytics, the integration provides central stations and integrators that are already using Calipsa’s solution with the option to add advanced interactive and video services from Matrix Interactive. It will also allow DICE users to benefit from Calipsa’s pioneering AI technology.
An open and generic platform
With an open and generic platform developed by the New DICE, the integration works with any monitoring automation software and is an opportunity to add value for monitoring stations or command centres in a corporate, education, or healthcare venue.
Calipsa’s analytics software for video surveillance uses deep learning algorithms to filter out false alarms caused by anything from a change in lighting to a spider’s web across a lens, with a false alarm reduction rate of 95%.
Central monitoring solution
Matrix Interactive offers central stations and command centres a video event monitoring, surveillance, and alarm notification suite for any video system that is accessible from any location, at any time. The unified platform provides services such as video verification, remote guarding, virtual guard tours, and virtual doorman; all using advanced video analytics, artificial intelligence, and cloud recording of events.
With an overabundance of cameras and recorded video, the security industry is seeing a greater rise in video monitoring. By integrating Matrix Interactive with Calipsa, monitoring stations and command centres will have the opportunity to add new levels of security into their monitoring operations.
Real-time video streaming
For instance, with Matrix Interactive’s verified automated scheduled video tours, the platform analyses understand and prioritises the video stream in real-time. If nothing is detected during the tour, there is no need for operator intervention. The priority level determines if the video is sent to an end-user, a central station operator, and/or is recorded.
Matrix platform offers a multi-camera video quick search feature that can instantly search through multiple cameras
The Matrix platform also offers a unique new multi-camera video quick search feature that can instantly search through multiple cameras for an event rather than camera by the camera. Central stations and command centers can begin with an entry-level package at a minimal investment that provides fast ROI, and then add more cameras, services, and modules when ready.
Enhanced security standards
"The New DICE is a fantastic partner and integrating Calipsa’s analytics into the Matrix platform offers us great potential in all the markets we serve,” said Brian Baker, Chief Revenue Officer at Calipsa. “Matrix Interactive will allow Calipsa users to not only benefit from our 95% false alarm reduction but will also add its additional features to further enhance security standards. This partnership is a significant step in defining our footprint in the central station and command center market.”
“DICE is continuing to partner and integrate with the top industry solutions, and we are proud to partner with Calipsa,” said The New DICE Corporation Co-President Avi Lupo. “We spoke with many Calipsa customers who are very happy with Calipsa but were looking for a seamless integration with Matrix Interactive to take advantage of its advanced video features and services, in addition to the Calipsa analytics.”