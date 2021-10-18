Download PDF version Contact company
On the occasion of the Milipol 2021 (Milipol Paris 2021) exhibition, the event dedicated to homeland security and safety (taking place from Oct. 19-22, 2021, in Paris, France), Deveryware will introduce its range of security solutions, to support investigators and enhance homeland security.

As the European expert in investigation technologies and global security services, Deveryware will present its innovations, specially designed to facilitate police and the Gendarmerie’s investigations.

Tools and services for investigations

With features, such as judicial geo-location, analysis of phone records, digital forensics for phones, hard drives and any digital device, mobile DNA analysis, etc., Deveryware offers investigators the tools and services to extract and analyse the data, which is necessary for conducting their judicial investigations and solutions that are designed to process digital evidence and accelerate their investigations.

Deveryware’s investigation solutions offer:

  • Real-time geo-location of smartphones, trackers (through the DeveryLoc and DeveryLight platforms),
  • Call data record analysis (DeveryAnalytics Telephony Data software),
  • Fight against fraud and financial crime (services of the OAK Branch subsidiary),
  • Digital investigation (solutions and services of TRACIP, Deveryware subsidiary and the 1st French private laboratory for digital forensics).

Innovations introduced at Milipol Paris 2021

Deveryware will introduce 3 major innovations at its stand, which are based on its main areas of expertise

For those who want to test and manipulate the on-premise search kit and the digital forensics equipment, they will be available at the TRACIP booth (#5R 122) at the Milipol 2021 exhibition.

Deveryware will introduce 3 major innovations at its stand, which are based on its main areas of expertise.

Call data record analysis - DeveryAnalytics Telephony Data

The analysis of telephone investigation data constitutes a major challenge for investigators. Deveryware has developed a unique solution for them, DeveryAnalytics Telephony Data. It notably allows them to:

  • Detect contacts and interactions between individuals,
  • Uncover networks,
  • Save time and enhance investigation capacities.

The DeveryAnalytics Telephony Data software was adopted by the French Gendarmerie Nationale in March 2021 and is currently being deployed.

Responding to cyber-attack incidents - TRACIP

TRACIP, the data recovery and digital forensics expert, offers a unique methodology to clean up and recover data following a cyber-attack (compromised of computers and smartphones, infection of IT stock through ransomware). This process offers several advantages:

  • On-site deployment in a couple of hours thanks to mobile, lightweight infrastructure,
  • Back to normal within a couple of days,
  • Preservation of evidence of the attack for compensation purposes (insurance claims, legal proceedings).

GHALE, the next-generation emergency call platform

Deveryware has developed GHALE, the platform that revolutionises emergency calls and offers greater connectivity between emergency mobile applications and public safety answering points. Thanks to the development of a new European standard, PEMEA - Pan-European Mobile Emergency Application, GHALE makes it possible to:

  • Use its emergency mobile app, while travelling across Europe
  • Have multilingual and multimedia communications with PSAPs: Location sharing, sending of photos and videos, chat
  • Make video calls adapted to speech/hearing impaired people
