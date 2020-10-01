Detection Technology, a globally renowned company in X-ray detector solutions, has announced the launch of the X-Panel 1412 X-ray flat panel detector (FPD), designed to enhance advanced industrial and dental X-ray imaging applications.
CMOS technology-based X-ray FPD
The X-Panel 1412 is a CMOS (Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor) technology-based X-ray flat panel detector (FPD) series that provides high scanning speeds yet razor-sharp images, and covers a wide energy range.
The series is built on a proven, simplified, and robust digital platform to accelerate detector integration into X-ray systems and time-to-market, to extend system lifespan, and to bring greater total cost savings for X-ray OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and system integrators.
X-Panel 1412 X-ray flat panel detectors
X-Panel 1412 X-ray flat panel detector is available in two models, X-Panel 1412i and X-Panel 1412d
The X-Panel 1412 X-ray flat panel detector is available in two models, X-Panel 1412i and X-Panel 1412d that are optimised to application-specific requirements, and offer use-case-driven add-on features.
The X-Panel 1412i is a perfect fit for industrial CT (Computed Tomography) and DR (Digital Radiography) applications, such as high-resolution quality inspection of critical components and valuable goods, in a wide range of applications in the automotive, electronics, food, and battery industries. In turn, the X-Panel 1412d is designed to meet the requirements of dental CBCT (Cone Beam Computed Tomography) and panoramic X-ray imaging applications.
Accurate static and dynamic X-ray imaging
“We are proud to expand our offering to high-resolution industrial applications with the unique X-Panel product family, which is already well-known in the medical market. The X-Panel 1412i enables accurate static and dynamic X-ray imaging in a variety of applications in the industrial field, ranging from conventional NDT (non-destructive testing) of critical parts to quality inspection of products and packages,” said Tomi Fält, Manager of Product Management at Security and Industrial Business Unit of Detection Technology.
Tomi adds, “In addition to superior imaging-performance, our industrialised DDA (digital detector array) solution features high X-ray penetration for the inspection of dense objects, and extended sensor lifespan under X-ray, which are highly valued in industrial imaging.”
Scalable, cost-effective solution
“Our platform is easily scalable to various market needs. We have paid special attention to cost competitiveness in the dental-specific 1412d model. With its cost-saving features, the X-Panel 1412d sets an attractive price point in its class for performance-driven, high-tier dental modalities,” said Jyri Tolonen, Product Manager at Detection Technology.
Jyri adds, “Such features include the enhanced CMOS sensor and the simplified platform designs that improve manufacturability and streamline the supply chain, for example. Furthermore, the mature and well-proven platform accelerates detector integration into X-ray systems and time-to-market.”
Reliable CMOS imaging sensor
Both models utilise a reliable CMOS imaging sensor (CIS) design for high scanning speeds and image quality
Both models utilise a reliable CMOS imaging sensor (CIS) design for high scanning speeds and image quality, even at low-dose operation modes. The X-Panel 1412 features a frame rate of up to 30 fps in full size and full resolution. In certain application-specific ROI (region of interest) modes, it is also capable of acquiring images at 300 fps. As an example of its key parameters measuring imaging quality, the X-Panel 1412 provides a dynamic range of up to 76 dB.
The X-Panel 1412 X-ray flat panel detector has an active area of 140.1-by-120 mm. The 1412i model is equipped with screen scintillators optimised for industrial imaging, and the 1412d with medical-grade, structured cesium iodide scintillator.
Equipped with durable and compact mechanics
The models are powered by a 100-micrometer dual range pixel and a 14-bit ADC. The X-Panel 1412 supports both continuous and synchronous triggering modes. The 1412i model is targeted for an X-ray energy range of 20-225 kVp, and the 1412d for 60-100 kVp.
The detector is equipped with durable and compact mechanics for reliability and ease of X-ray imaging system design. It can be easily integrated into small X-ray system form factors like NDT cabinets. In addition, the narrow frames around the active area shrink the shoulder edge distance that is critical in dental applications.
The X-Panel 1412 X-ray flat panel detector comes with an application-fitted and reliable control unit
The X-Panel 1412 X-ray flat panel detector comes with an application-fitted and reliable control unit, and a Gigabit Ethernet interface. For speeding up design and system integration, a complete developer aid kit is available. The kit includes an application programming interface (API), panel demonstration application software, necessary cabling, and developer guides.
Industrialising detector solutions
Jyri adds, “The X-Panel 1412 demonstrates our capability to industrialise detector solutions for a variety of applications and to expand our portfolio determinedly. Our flat panel portfolio is constantly evolving with the market. For example, we have larger panel sizes in the pipeline to address specific medical and industrial imaging needs in the near future.”
The dental-specific X-Panel 1412d is available immediately, and shipments of the 1412i for industrial applications will kick off at the beginning of 2021. Inquiries about availability and the developer aid kit can be directed to the company.