Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) provides new and profitable opportunities for increasing organisational, financial and operational performance. For instance, the retail and logistics industries can benefit from the superior RFID technology.

RFID readers and solutions

DENSO WAVE EUROPE (Denso Wave), member of the Toyota Group, has developed and deployed various RFID readers and solutions, which are used for inventory management, in-store product movements at the POS, for warehouse management or shipping controls.

The experts for mobile data collection and auto-ID solutions know that RFID technology will continue to play a significant role in optimising processes and bringing the benefits of digitisation to physical locations. One of these experts at Denso Wave is David Walker, who has specialised in RFID technology.

Precision and speed

David Walker said, “Two of the key advantages of RFID are precision and speed. However, there are so many more benefits of the RFID technology, especially in retail and logistics, with their complex structures and new challenges.”

He refers to the increasing demand of digitisation processes, in general and during the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, in particular. David Walker said, “New business models are emerging quickly nowadays, hence, supply chains will need to make shifts, to accommodate the new demands. RFID is the technology that can help companies, especially retailers and logisticians meet a new future.”

RFID saves time and increases sales, profit

RFID increases sales and profit, by saving time and providing greater stock accuracy. As the old saying goes - ‘time is money’ and RFID saves companies, especially in retail, logistics, warehouse management, at the POS and inventory management, a lot of time.

“It can be stressful to scan individual items one at a time, which can also lead to human error,” said David Walker, adding “With RFID, however, employees can quickly scan an entire area within seconds, rather than having to point at and scan each item individually.”

Denso Wave’s RFID readers

He further stated, “DENSO’s RFID readers impress, among other things, with their outstanding reading speed. As we have developed a range of RFID devices, DENSO offers the right one for every purpose.”

More information about Denso Wave’s RFID readers and solutions, and how they can optimise processes in retail, logistics, inventory management, POS systems, warehouse management and shipping controls can be found on the official website.

Flexible RFID technology implementation

RFID implementation can be flexible, as supply chains can implement RFID solutions at any point, in their processes. David Walker said, “The key benefit of this concept is that when distributing RFID tagged items to different locations, these items do not need to be tagged, over and over again. Instead, accurate interpretation of cases and pallets is possible along the way.”

He adds, “The further upstream in the supply chain a product is tagged, the more benefits it garners. Thus, it provides more accuracy.” Greater inventory accuracy also leads to more customer satisfaction and ultimately to more turnover and profit.

RFID is the present and the future

In the current omni-channel landscape, it has become even more important to have the products that customers want or need in stock. Otherwise, it is almost impossible to face and service against the ever-increasing competition on the market. The COVID-19 pandemic has even accelerated the processes in this development.

For instance, when a customer sees an item online and rushes over to the brick-and-mortar store to buy it, only to find that the desired item is not actually in stock, even though the ‘Inventory Management System’ stated it is. This customer is not likely to visit either the online shop or the brick-and-mortar location again, anytime soon.

Inventory-tracking technology

The solution is better stock accuracy with RFID. It virtually eliminates ‘Out of Stocks’ due to poor inventory accuracy. The inventory-tracking technology can offer up to 99 per cent accuracy, ensuring stock is replenished and minimise out-of-stock problems. RFID is not only essential for inventory accuracy. It can, ultimately, improve the employee and customer experience, resulting in more sales and lower costs.

David Walker adds, “If a product is not there, employees cannot sell it. Case studies tell us that in retail, the adoption of RFID have increased sales by over ten per cent, while most see an increase of five or six per cent.”

All in all, RFID is extremely multi-faceted, which makes it so beneficial for numerous industries, from cashless store concepts to supply chain management, and even tracking lost luggage by airlines.

Mobile RFID computers

“As DENSO’s mobile RFID computers are extremely robust, they can be used ideally for work in the warehouse, but also in stores and practically any location. Cloud-based mobile applications, in combination with DENSO’s RFID devices, are the perfect end-to-end solution for any company that wants to optimise its processes”, explains David Walker.

The theoretical basis for RFID was already born in 1948. Since then, RFID has been further developed and continues to be a vital area of exploration, especially as it relates to business intelligence in this fast-paced century. Thus, it will be essential, in order to work more efficiently now and in the future.

Benefits of RFID and NFC technologies

Denso Wave provides further information about the benefits of RFID and NFC technologies, and their auto-ID solutions, mobile computers, and innovative models of the QR Code, on the company’s official website.

For the European market, Denso Wave is the contact point for all enquiries on RFID, QR Codes, mobile data collection, hand-held terminals and scanners. The durable and robust terminals, and scanners, manufactured by Denso Wave, are to be found in storage, logistics, at the POS, in production and field & sales automation applications.