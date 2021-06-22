From airports to embassies, from warehouses to depots, Delta crash-rated gates stop unauthorised pedestrians and vehicles from entering places that they don't belong.
Some models operate without contact with the ground across the opening, one is a manually operated swing gate and others operate with rack and pinion drives across V-groove wheel ground tracks while incorporating IR safety beam and safety edges. Swing versions are also available.
The clear openings range from 12 to 30 feet (3,657 mm to 9,144 mm). The standard height for all, except the swing gate, is 109 inches (2,769 mm). There are five different models to choose from, assuring that any facility can incorporate a gate that will definitively meet its security demands.
TT280: Exceeds every known standard
The TT280 Linear Crash Gate withstands the impact of a 15,000 lb (66.7 km) vehicle striking the gate at 50 mph (80 kph), suffering no significant damage. The TT280 was created for the highest security applications such as embassies, government facilities, and corporate headquarters. The gate can be tailored to match the surrounding decor in a wide variety of architectural treatments.
The TT280 has been tested three times in full-scale configuration, each test at a successfully higher energy level, using the same gate, buttress, and foundation without any structural repairs or changes between tests. The gate met the test criteria in each case.
Standard sizes are 108 inches (2.74 m) high and 144 inches (3.65 m) long. Clear openings of up to 33 feet (10 m) may be specified.
SC3000S: High-security cantilever gate
The SC3000S high security, the rolling gate is ideal for installations that need rugged performance. This gate will stop a 5,000 lb vehicle traveling 50 mph. The gates are fully cantilevered with no road track or overhead support. The gate leaf is supported by the main buttress at all times.
When the gate system is closed, the gate leaf is locked into both the main buttress and the receiving buttress in a position to absorb the energy of a vehicle collision. The drive mechanism is electro-mechanical or hydraulic. The final drive is via rack and pinion with V-groove wheels in sub-grade or at-grade ground tracks.
The gate can be tailored to match the surrounding decor in a wide variety of architectural treatments. Standard sizes are 108 inches (2.74 m) high and 144 inches (3.65 m) long. Clear openings of up to 33 feet (10 m) may be specified. A non-crash-rated form—the SC3000—is also available.
TT300: High-security rolling pedestrian gate
The TT300 high security, rolling gate is ideal for installations that need a heavy-duty non-crash- rated gate but still demand rugged performance. The drive mechanism is electro-mechanical or hydraulic.
The final drive is via rack and pinion with V-groove wheels in sub-grade or at-grade ground tracks. The standard design is 9 feet (2.7 m) tall and is specifically designed for openings over 33 feet (10 m). The gate can be tailored to match the surrounding decor in a wide variety of architectural treatments.
SGC1000: Manual crash-rated swing gate
The SGC1000 fills the need for a rugged manual crash-rated swing gate. The design of the end support assemblies adds to its crash-rated performance. A ground track is not needed.
The SGC1000 provides a clear opening of 12 to 30 feet (3,657 mm to 9,144 mm). The gate can be tailored to match the surrounding decor in a wide variety of architectural treatments.
DSC288: High-security sliding gate
For the first time, a high security (DOS K12/ASTM M50– no penetration) gate can now fully match the perimeter fence in materials ranging from wood, steel, mesh, glass, fence pickets, or railings.
Anti-climb, clear, or opaque ballistic infill are all available. The gate is guided from the rear side leaving out the front buttresses. This provides the architect and security engineer flexibility on the face treatment or infill of the gate.
The gate can be supplied as an open frame for field fitting or supplied completely assembled. The crash beam behind the gate stops the vehicle, not the face.
DSC288 Features
The DSC288 features a shallow foundation of only 33.5 inches (85 cm) to avoid underground utility conflicts. It also significantly lowers the time and cost of implementation. A typical implementation can be completed in only three days.
DSC288 features plug-and-play touch screen control panels with intelligent monitoring and programmable logic control
For easy operation, it features plug-and-play touch screen control panels with intelligent monitoring and programmable logic control.
A positive latch pin secures the gate in the fully closed position and protects against mobs forcing the gate open. Clear openings range from 120 inches (3m) to 360 inches (9.1 m). There are four versions:
- DSC288 Full Size Slide Gate
- DSC286 Low Profile Slide Gate
- DSC284 Sliding Beam Gate
- DSC290 Cantilever Gate
Custom heights and widths are available
A Variety of Power Options
Depending on the gate, Delta gates can be powered manually, electro-mechanically, or hydraulically.
- Fully Manual–Ideal for infrequent use locations
- Electromechanical–Rack and pinion drive sized to the power gate
- Hydraulic–High-power and high-speed applications for shared use of the hydraulic pump operating other high-security barricade systems on property
Typical drive speeds range from 27 feet (8.23 m) per minute to 48 feet (14.63 m), depending on electrical supply and gate length. Delta controls meet all requirements for control and safety
Ballistic-rated gates for increased security
Delta gates can be manufactured to specific ballistic and blast ratings. Ballistic-rated gates are good complements to Delta ballistic-rated guard booths.