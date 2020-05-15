Delta Scientific, the manufacturer of counter-terrorist vehicle control systems used in the United States and internationally, announces that Bradley Air National Guard Base in East Granby, Connecticut., has installed a Delta Scientific HD300EM shallow mount wedge barricade system at the home of the ‘Flying Yankees,’ the 103rd Airlift Wing, the third-oldest Air National Guard unit in the country.
Installed by American Barrier and Controls LLC, Foxboro, Massachusetts, the ‘Stop Control Safety’ ACP (Access Control Point) provides security at this constrained location with a relatively low traffic volume of less than 800 vehicles per hour per lane.
Extensive history of electronic integration
"Security forces and the engineering firm at Bradley chose the Delta Scientific HD300EM because of Delta's proven leadership and quality in the vehicle barrier industry," explains Dave Abromson, vice president of American Barrier and Controls.
"They chose American Barrier and Controls LLC as the installer of the barrier and ACP system because of our 20-plus years as a Delta installer and service provider and our extensive history of electronic integration at such facilities as the US Army, US Navy, FBI field offices and multiple NASA locations." With only a 24 in (61 cm) foundation and a fully electric control unit, the HD300EM barrier stops a 15,000 lb (6800 kg) truck impacting at 50 mph (80 km/h) dead in its tracks with zero penetration.
Fibre optic communication lines
The HD300EM obviates the concerns of interference with buried pipes
Upon impact, the barrier remains in its foundation and the opening stays blocked, providing a multiple hit capability. The barrier is independently test lab certified to 1 million cycles. In its M50 crash test, the HD300EM completely disabled the test vehicle, causing severe damage to the occupant compartment and power train. The maximum penetration recorded was an outstanding -1.8 m.
A solid road plate design permits multiple hits and will handle low speed bumps and corner strikes for day to day reliability. The design is ideal for heavy vehicle traffic as it is rated at 66,000 lbs per axle load. The HD300EM obviates the concerns of interference with buried pipes, power lines and fibre optic communication lines. The shallow foundation also reduces installation complexity, time, materials and corresponding costs.
Total protection against dust
The HD300 is perfect for high water table locations and areas with corrosive soils. It provides low maintenance as all components are accessible from the sides or top of the barrier. For increased security, the HD300EM leverages Delta's proprietary counter-balanced technology to provide a 1.5 second emergency fast operation (EFO), responding to attacks very quickly.
The electric actuator provides IP67 protection, meaning that the unit is totally protected against dust and the effect of immersion between 15 cm and 1 m. The HD300EM barricade provides foundation space in which maintenance personnel can easily work. There is space for heaters and sump pumps. Access is available from either the top plate or front.