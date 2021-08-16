As the need for counter terrorist devices grew, Delta Scientific Corporation (Delta Scientific) answered the call and began building and crash testing barriers that would stop an attacking vehicle, allowing no infiltration to the premises. Over the years, Delta Scientific has designed, patented and crash tested numerous barriers, to meet the needs of specific government agencies and facilities.
Collaboration with US agencies
Over the last few decades, Delta Scientific has worked with many branches of the government, including all branches of the US Military, Department of Defense (DOD), Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Department of State (DOS), Department of Overseas Building Operations, Pentagon Force Protection Agency, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Department of Water and Power, Department of Veteran Affairs and the US Center for Disease Control (US CDC), along with municipal, county and state government agencies.
The United States of America has repeatedly entrusted Delta Scientific to build the right crash rated barrier solution for critical infrastructure and to protect the nation’s citizens, in the service of their country.
DSC633 and DSC635 single shallow foundation bollards
DSC633 and DSC635 single shallow foundation bollards provide the highest level of protection against a vehicle attack
Delta Scientific’s new patent pending DSC633 and DSC635 single shallow foundation bollards provide the highest level of protection against a vehicle attack. Tested to the new F2656-20 ASTM M30 and M50 standards, these new bollards provide the stopping power needed for modern threats.
With a shallow foundation of only 24 inches (60.96 cm) and the ability to have single units, both bollards offer the flexibility and ease of installation, so as to cater to perimeter security needs.
DSC630 Series bollards
Quite often, just stopping the bomb-laden truck is not enough. If the explosives in the truck detonate, all can be lost, irrespective of whether the truck was brought to a halt or not. The Delta DSC630 Series bollards feature static and dynamic penetration levels that hinder bomb loads to be moved, while still stopping the threats that they pose.
Tested and proven to not only stop but also destroy the vehicle, Delta’s DSC630 Series bollards will keep a vehicle from repeatedly trying to breach the perimeter. The DSC635 bollard has a height of 44 inches (111 cm) and a diameter of 15.75 inches (40 cm) with a cover.
Furnished with an array of decorative covers
The DSC633 bollard has a height of 44 inches (111 cm) and a diameter of 13.75 in (35 cm) with a cover. Delta Scientific’s bollards can be furnished with an array of decorative covers, in order to enhance the look and match the aesthetic of the surrounding structures.
These covers include stainless steel, powder coated aluminum, and fiberglass, with custom styling and painting also available. Lights, beacons, and audible devices can be added to the bollards for additional safety protocols.
Shallow foundation bollards
Delta’s shallow foundation bollards are often used to protect building perimeters and sports stadiums
Delta Scientific has been manufacturing shallow foundation bollards and barricades in 24 inches (60.96 cm) or less height for decades. Shallow foundation bollards are the perfect solution for sidewalks, campuses, parking structures and government buildings, and corporate facility perimeters, where underground utilities and space limitations pose a problem for traditional deep foundation bollards.
Delta’s shallow foundation bollards are often used to protect building perimeters and sports stadiums, as static arrays and used in conjunction with Delta’s active bollards and vehicle barricades, at entrances and exits.
Delta Scientific Corporation is a worldwide renowned manufacturer of vehicle access control equipment, with over 260,000 square feet of production facilities in Palmdale, California. Delta’s three product lines consist of high-security vehicle barricade systems, parking control equipment, and guard booths.