The EMEA Telecom Engineering Centre of Excellence (TEE) of Deloitte (located in Portugal) and AlgoSec, a renowned provider of business-driven network security management solutions, have entered into an alliance to establish a network protection transformation offer to safeguard clients against complex threats and attacks. The combined team will deliver, operate, and maintain a network protection offer with joint functions managed between Deloitte and AlgoSec.
Deloitte TEE will focus on delivering business process transformation capabilities, business and technical advisory and project management to ensure reliability and sustainability on the proposed capabilities, while AlgoSec will provide technical support to customise, deploy and operate the tool to accelerate and automate the network security management, and ensure the offer is aligned with the business’ requirements.
Network security management
The Deloitte and AlgoSec joint offering provides a business-centric approach to network security management across the entire hybrid and multi-vendor environment. The solution offers comprehensive visibility across the network security environment and business applications, agile and secure policy change management via zero touch automation, and continuous compliance assurance.
The offering also includes a Network Security Hardening Service, which begins to understand the client’s network level of exposure, current vulnerabilities and the potential impact of network threats, before performing a transformation strategy to strengthen current capabilities and remediate network risks and vulnerabilities, followed by a Network Security Managed Service to monitor and guarantee long-term sustainability.
Complex cyber threats
Deloitte TEE will also become a reselling partner to support AlgoSec in the global market, using a structured offer model with advantages for the partnership and the client.
Jade Kahn, AlgoSec CMO said: “Network protection should be a priority for companies to mitigate the damage caused by an increasing number of complex cyber threats. With an appropriate strategy in place, they can identify and contain threats before they are able to move freely across the network. We look forward to working alongside Deloitte and delivering value to its clients.”
Substantial business risks
Pedro Tavares, Partner of Deloitte Portugal and responsible for the EMEA Telecom Engineering Centre of Excellence (TEE): “TEE focus is on delivering high value telecoms engineering consultancy services towards our customers, and under the ongoing digitalisation wave and in the advent of 5G, setting up a Network Protection offer to ensure that this improvement in the connectivity, communication and user experience do not bring substantial business risks is a key stepping stone towards this strategy."
"We expect with this combined offer to support our clients in improving their network security, mitigating their network risks and enhancing their key capabilities to ensure a sustainable transformation of their business.”