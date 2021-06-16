Airspace security technology solutions provider, Dedrone has been awarded certification from the U.K. Centre for the Protection of National Infrastructure (CPNI) for its counter-drone technology platform, DedroneTracker for the second time, following Dedrone’s successful certification in 2019.
DedroneTracker
DedroneTracker detects, identifies, and locates drones by using multi-sensor capability combining radio frequency, radar, and optical sensors. The CPNI counter-drone standard enables organisations deemed to be of critical national importance, including refineries, data centres, airports, and ports, to adopt drone detection technology with the assurance that it has been tested rigorously.
Dedrone’s continued participation and certification with CPNI reflects Dedrone’s efficacy and performance in detecting, tracking, and identifying different drone types for its customers.
Dedrone technology
Dedrone technology was evaluated to detect drones within a specific launch time, consistent and reliable tracking, timely alerts, and notifications, with DedroneTracker software showing reliable information on drone heights, speeds, and ranges.
“Dedrone is pleased to report that DedroneTracker platform has successfully met CPNI’s rigorous testing standards for the second time in row,” shares Amit Samani, Vice President of Enterprise Sales, Americas & UK at Dedrone.
Standard for global counter-drone technology testing
He adds, “The challenge of unwanted drones at critical infrastructure sites is complex and unique, and will continually evolve as more drones come to market and as drone regulations and laws advance.”
Amit Samani further stated, “CPNI has set the standard for global counter-drone technology testing, and any organisation protecting against drone threats can take comfort in knowing that Dedrone’s technology has successfully been evaluated, tested, and proven to deliver smart airspace security.”
Software and radio frequency sensors
DedroneTracker 4.5 automatically synthesizes sensor data and provides immediate alerts of unauthorised drone activity, enabling security providers to safeguard their premises. Dedrone’s software and radio frequency sensors provide detection, identification, and drone flight paths.
Additionally, third-party sensors may be added to the Dedrone system, including Pan-Tilt-Zoom (PTZ) cameras and radar systems, providing additional layers of drone information, enabling the user to visually verify the drone and its payload.