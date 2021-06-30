Download PDF version Contact company
Related Links

Dedrone, the globally renowned company in airspace security, has announced the successful implementation of Dedrone’s counter drone technology at Preakness 146. Dedrone worked with the security team from 1/ST (1/ST Group of Companies) and the Maryland Jockey Club, owners of Pimlico Race Course, home of the Preakness Stakes, in the weeks leading up to the event for a pre-event threat assessment.

Unauthorised drones detection

On multiple occasions before race day, unauthorised drone pilots were detected and located with Dedrone-enabling security teams, to respond to potential threats in real-time.

In 2021, Preakness 146 returned on May 15 with standardised COVID-19 protocols in place, to welcome back 10,000 socially-distanced fans and stakeholders with a key exception – that aerial intruders and unauthorised drone activity would not be tolerated.

Airspace security services

The Maryland Jockey Club retained Dedrone to assess the airspace security and protect race day operations from potential drone interruptions. Dedrone provided complete airspace security services, including a pre-event threat assessment, utilising Dedrone sensors and analytics software, to identify areas of higher drone activity.

The Preakness Stakes is a premier event for our company and the health and safety of horses, riders, stakeholders, guests, employees and the community is our highest priority. Prioritising safety includes how we address airspace security to protect against drone threats,” said Robert (Rob) D’Amico, Chief Security Officer, 1/ST. 

Detection, analytics and protection

Law enforcement issued warnings and educated the drone pilots about their violations

As the Chief Security Officer for 1/ST and as former Chief of Operations for the FBI’s Counter UAS Unit, I knew Dedrone was the ideal airspace security partner to provide detection, analytics and protection for our event. Dedrone allowed our team to focus on executing the safe, stellar race day operations that 1/ST is known for.

Dedrone identified multiple drone incursions, allowing the Maryland Jockey Club and local law enforcement to locate and approach unauthorised pilots. Law enforcement issued warnings and educated the drone pilots about their violations. On race day, Preakness 146 did not experience any drone incursions. 

Countering the threat of unauthorised drones

Dedrone provides airspace security for government, military, critical infrastructure, and major public events, including the 2019 RBC Canadian Open, and the 2018 PGA Tour – Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Shutdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic closed venue doors to spectators, however, aerial trespassers remained a persistent and escalating threat to event operations. As venues and stadiums welcome back spectators, Dedrone works with security teams to prevent drone threats to operations.

True airspace protection

Despite airspace restrictions in place, public and sporting events remain vulnerable to unauthorised drone flights, and the only way to ensure true airspace protection is through Dedrone’s airspace security solution,” shares Aaditya Devarakonda, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Dedrone.

He adds, “The coordination of security teams at Preakness Stakes leveraging Dedrone, demonstrate how venue security providers can stay ahead of airspace threats by easily integrating drone detection into their existing security ecosystem.

Share with LinkedIn Share with Twitter Share with Facebook Share with Facebook
Download PDF version Download PDF version

Related videos

Frictionless access control: 5 minutes with Rick Focke Tyco Software House

Frictionless access control: 5 minutes with Rick Focke Tyco Software House
NVT Phybridge’s PoE switches and capabilities

NVT Phybridge’s PoE switches and capabilities
Userful for Command and Control: In-Depth Product Demo

Userful for Command and Control: In-Depth Product Demo

In case you missed it

ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions embraces BIM to smooth specification and installation of door security solutions
ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions embraces BIM to smooth specification and installation of door security solutions

BIM (building information modeling) provides a process for creating and managing information during the building lifecycle and beyond. BIM is often equated with 3D modeling of construction projects, but the visual component is just part of the value of BIM. Additional data, such as specifications and other documentation, is also part of the process, underlying the visual aspects, helping to drive decision making and providing immediate access to detailed information about all facets of the building process. Incorporating BIM systems For the last six years, ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions has worked with specification writers and architects in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) to make it easy to incorporate ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions doors, hardware, and security solutions into BIM systems. Everyone on a project can work together in the interactive and information-rich BIM environment. BIM tools are also used by contractors, distributors, facility owners, and security consultants. BIM software BIM information relating to doors, hardware, and security solutions is available in the cloud  BIM information relating to doors, hardware, and security solutions is available in the cloud with the company’s Openings Studio BIM software. This improves the process of door scheduling and visualisation and enables customers to focus on the design, installation, and management of openings. “If you have up-to-date information inside the BIM model, you can reduce mistakes and misunderstanding in the building industry,” says Marc Ameryckx, ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions’ BIM Manager for the EMEIA region. “It helps to eliminate mistakes before they happen or as early as possible in the building process. The earlier, the less it costs. We provide data as soon as possible in the process.” (ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions also has comparable systems available in other regions of the global company.) Centralised data in BIM 3D model Expanding the data available in BIM provides additional value compared to merely providing “BIM objects” that can be incorporated into a BIM 3D model. The combination of BIM modeling and the underlying specifications boosts the quality of the project and its key to success, says Marc Ameryckx. Even after the building is complete, the BIM model is still valuable, providing a repository of “as-built” information that can be used by building managers and security professionals tasked with operating and maintaining the building. For example, if a lock needs to be replaced, retrofitting is simpler because all the information about the lock and existing installation is available in a centralised data file. Revit and ArchiCAD A widely used BIM software is Revit from Autodesk, a program that brings architecture, engineering, and construction disciplines into a unified modeling environment to drive more efficient and cost-effective projects. Another BIM software program is ArchiCAD, developed by the Hungarian company Graphisoft. Openings Studio™ added a plugin for ArchiCAD this year, in addition to Revit. Tailor-made information security solutions We provide tailor-made information security solutions with various hardware on projects with more doors" “We can provide tailor-made information security solutions with various hardware on projects with more doors, adding more flexibility,” says Marc Ameryckx. “Customers do not need to be the experts on the products because we provide expertise as part of our specifications.” For example, how often do building mistakes occur because of a misunderstanding about the electrical needs of a lock and the wrong cabling is installed? The problem is especially expensive if it is discovered only after the walls are complete. Providing complete data about the electrical lock as part of a BIM system avoids the snafu. Another example is the specification of a deadbolt lock on a door that operates with an electric strike. The deadbolt undermines the intended operation of the electric strike and can interfere with escape routes in case of an emergency. The mistake becomes obvious in the BIM environment and can be rectified before consequences impact the real world. Data addition to Opening Suites site ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions is continuously expanding the data it provides at the Opening Suites site, covering additional functionality and more components including the door, cabling, and electrical connections. Hardware sets are linked to specific doors in the BIM models, including all the details of various components, including article numbers, technical sheets, electrical requirements, all depending on customer expectations. Physical equipment includes QR codes that can be scanned by a smartphone to provide information on the door (A mobile app is in development). More details and more data Experienced BIM consultants work with the Openings Studio software on projects ranging from single doors to large buildings with many doors. Data will be more and more important, and there will be more data inside BIM models Adding more data and detail to the BIM process at the level of each door expands the usefulness of BIM, which has historically been focused on broader issues such as structural work and HVAC. “Openings Studio™ provides all the data to integrate doors and security in the BIM process,” says Marc Ameryckx. The higher level of detail may be a new aspect even for customers who already use BIM software. “Data will be more and more important, and there will be more data inside BIM models,” says Marc Ameryckx. In the future, the use of “digital twins” could expand the capabilities even further; for example, the software could simulate escape routes in case of fire. More data makes more things possible.

What are the security challenges of public events?
What are the security challenges of public events?

Large public events were out of the question during the depths of the pandemic. However, public events are likely to experience a resurgence along with a more optimistic outlook in the coming months. In addition, there will likely be pent-up enthusiasm for these events among individuals weary from months of isolation. We asked this week’s Expert Panel Roundtable: What are the security challenges of public events planners in 2021?

How has security industry training changed in the last year?
How has security industry training changed in the last year?

In-person training sessions were mostly canceled during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the need for training continued, and in some cases increased, as the security industry sought to adapt to the changing business climate of a global emergency. So how well did we as an industry adjust? We asked this week’s Expert Panel Roundtable: How has security industry training changed in the last year?

Featured white papers
School security moves to the cloud

School security moves to the cloud

Download
Cloud-based access control and occupancy management to safeguard workplaces

Cloud-based access control and occupancy management to safeguard workplaces

Download
Wireless Access Control eBook

Wireless Access Control eBook

Download
An interactive demo of AI cameras apps (Europe)

An interactive demo of AI cameras apps (Europe)

Download
More case studies
Humboldt Forum relies on intelligent locking system from ASSA ABLOY

Humboldt Forum relies on intelligent locking system from ASSA ABLOY
G4S provides site security for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing facility in Puurs, Belgium

G4S provides site security for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing facility in Puurs, Belgium
TDSi announces full integration with the RotaOne time & attendance solution

TDSi announces full integration with the RotaOne time & attendance solution
Featured products
HikCentral Professional 2.0 security software (“HCP 2.0”)

HikCentral Professional 2.0 security software (“HCP 2.0”)
Dahua 65’’ UHD Video Wall Display Unit

Dahua 65’’ UHD Video Wall Display Unit
SMARTair® Openow™ for mobile access control

SMARTair® Openow™ for mobile access control
Updated Privacy and Cookie Policy
We have updated our Privacy Policy for GDPR.
We also use cookies to improve your online experience, Cookie Policy