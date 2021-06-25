Dedrone®, the provider of smart airspace security, is the most trusted global counter-drone company, surpassing 1,000 sensors sold, and continues to rapidly expand the global Dedrone footprint exceeding 250% revenue growth year-over-year.
Dedrone detects, identifies, and locates nearly 250 different drone types and can provide mitigation when authorised for use. Dedrone’s extensive drone library leverages a machine-learning and AI validation process to deliver maximum detection of varied drone types and manufacturers, with minimal false positives. The global airspace security company experiences continued momentum in customer installations, with active deployments in 33 countries.
Risking collateral damage
Customers span key industries, including defence and homeland security, critical infrastructure, airports, correctional facilities and corporate enterprises. The world's most secure organisations rely on Dedrone for automated, continuous protection of their airspace against unauthorised drones.
Over 700 DedroneDefender™ guns have been deployed to defend airspace against drones
Government, Military and Homeland Security - Dedrone provides airspace security to four of the G7 nation governments, including the United States Department of Defence. Over 700 DedroneDefender™ guns have been deployed to defend airspace against drones without compromising safety or risking collateral damage. In 2020, Dedrone entered a strategic partnership with General Dynamics Mission Systems, and in 2021, jointly released the Dedrone Expeditionary Kit, allowing users to rapidly deploy and set up Dedrone technology within a mission area of responsibility in less than an hour, with no tools required.
Airspace security solution
Dedrone successfully demonstrated initial integration into the U.S. Army’s Forward Area Air Defence Command and Control (FAAD C2) software and is an active and regular participant in U.S. federally sponsored events, including the current Department of Homeland Security Air Domain Awareness testing event.
Critical Infrastructure – Dedrone’s airspace security solution is used by over 55 critical infrastructure sites around the world, including refineries, nuclear plants, ports, (see Vancouver’s Neptune Terminals), and utilities, (see Korea Power Exchange). Dedrone technology has been tested and received certification from the U.K. Centre for the Protection of National Infrastructure every year it has been offered, 2019 and 2021. In 2021, Dedrone authored a chapter of NATO’s Joint Air Power Competence Centre, ‘A Comprehensive Approach to Countering Unmanned Aircraft Systems – Protection of Critical Infrastructure.’
Noncompliant drone activity
Dedrone enables customers to protect passengers, airlines and airport employees against drone threats
Airports – Providing airspace security at international airports in seven countries around the globe, Dedrone enables customers like Newcastle International Airport and Perth, Scotland Airport, to protect passengers, airlines and airport employees against drone threats.
In 2021, Dedrone was the first airspace security technology provider to announce both United States and European Union Remote ID capability, which will allow airports to monitor authorised or approved drone activity, and identify any unauthorised or non-compliant drone activity. Learn more from the Chicago Department of Aviation (Chicago O’Hare International Airport, Chicago Midway International Airport) about establishing an airport airspace security program.
Enterprise security teams
Correctional Facilities – Dedrone protects over 50 correctional facilities worldwide from drone-based contraband deliveries and hostile surveillance. Maine Department of Corrections, Kentucky Department of Corrections and JVA Halle in Germany share their experience using Dedrone to protect operations against unauthorised drones.
Corporate Enterprises – More than 10 Fortune 500 Companies rely on Dedrone to protect their airspace against drone-based corporate espionage, cyber threats and physical damage to their campuses and their data centres. Dedrone provides technology and airspace security analytics for enterprise security teams to prevent, prepare for, and strategically respond to a drone threat.