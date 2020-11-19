Current security and hygiene-protocols require special measures for access to buildings and rooms. This can lead to bottlenecks especially when there are large numbers of people and poses special challenges for many companies.
Protecting the health of employees, visitors and customers have a top priority. The risk of production downtime in the event of a quarantine measure is very high.
Hygiene concepts reduce the risk of infection, but also tie up valuable human resources.
Vital tasks of IRM-Guard®
IRM-Guard® is the intelligent solution with which five essential tasks in the access area can be carried out quickly and safely:
- Temperature measurement
- Mask recognition
- Hand disinfection
- Visitor registration
- Access Control
Functions
IRM-Guard® is equipped with a 5-liter disinfectant dispenser. Over 1600 people can disinfect their hands here without having to refill the disinfectant. The disinfection of the hands, the mask control as well as the determination of the body temperature is sensor-controlled and contactless.
Independent or integrated usage
IRM-Guard® can be combined in many ways via the integrated interface for external access controls. The verification and control of doors, gates or turnstiles are possible without any problems. IRM-Guard® can be used independently or integrated into existing security concepts.
Origin and relocation
The origin of IRM-Guard® is in Diepholz in Lower Saxony. The team from de Jong SICHERHEIT & IT developed, programmed and designed IRM-Guard® in countless hours. "Production was originally planned here," said Paul Andre de Jong, CEO of de Jong Security and IT. Relocating to Bravilor Bonamat can scale up production and increase efficiency and quality.
“We did not expect such a demand, our production capacities were very quickly at their limit. Our customers had to accept delivery times of more than 4 weeks. We have therefore agreed to work closely with Bravilor Bonamat from Heerhugowaard in the Netherlands.”
“By relocating to Bravilor Bonamat's existing assembly lines, which also have an excellent machine park with, among other things, edging and welding robots, laser cutting lines and thermoforming machines, we can scale up production and increase efficiency and quality again,” Paul André de Jong is certain.
Long-term cooperation
Björn Zutt, COO Bravilor Bonamat, adds “What may seem alien at first glance, is in reality very close to our core business.”
“In the development and production of professional beverage preparation systems, such as coffee and espresso machines and hot water dispensers, as with IRM-Guard®, it is about the interaction of software, electronics, pumps, valves, high-quality metal processing and the transport of liquids. We are looking forward to a long-term and successful cooperation."